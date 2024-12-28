Does Jersey Mike's Really Have Gluten-Free Options?
Jersey Mike's, which opened its doors in 1956 as one of the first fast-food sandwich shops in the nation, has seen rapid market growth, with its industry share more than doubling since 2019. The popular chain, which features none other than Danny Devito as its celebrity spokesperson, serves up tasty submarine sandwiches that have customers clamoring for more.
But, you might be wondering if they offer anything for people who have gluten sensitivity or intolerance. You're in luck — Jersey Mike's does serve gluten-free rolls (and you can also turn any of their subs into a salad, too). The chain sources its gluten-free subs from Udi's; a gluten-free bakery that takes care to individually package each roll so that there is no risk of cross-contamination during transport.
Many of Jersey Mike's fillings are naturally gluten-free including deli meats, cheeses, vegetables, and oil and vinegar dressings. However, there are two filling options that are not gluten-free: The meatball and cheese sub and the chicken parmesan. Meanwhile, when it comes to meal add-ons, the chain offers several gluten-free chip options and even has a gluten-free Snickerdoodle cookie, also from Udi's. (As always, you should use your best judgment when ordering, and be aware that no dining out experience is completely foolproof when you have celiac disease or a severe food intolerance.)
How to order a gluten-free sandwich at Jersey Mike's
Some Jersey Mike's locations have a gluten-free sandwich-making station where all the ingredients are kept separate from the rest of the stock. However, this is not available at every restaurant. Still, Jersey Mike's makes a big effort to prioritize different dietary needs and train its staff to make gluten-free meals for diners. And if the location that you order from does not have a GF station, instead of thinking twice about ordering, you can build your own sub by going through your needs in person (mobile ordering won't be enough, sadly) with your server. Feel free to watch your sandwich maker closely, as cross-contamination through surfaces or gloves is a possibility, and speak up if something isn't right.
For example, if you notice your server reaching for lettuce or tomato that is from the same bin that other employees use, or if they don't change their gloves after each step, including touching the vinegar and oil bottles, you could be at risk of finding trace amounts of gluten in your food. Ordering like this can be a little scary at first but, hey, you deserve a delicious sandwich and the staff at Jersey Mike's really are equipped to help you with it.