Discontinued Jersey Mike's Menu Items We May Never Eat Again

In a nation practically overflowing with sandwich shops, Jersey Mike's Subs stands out as one of the biggest and best. With over 2,800 restaurants and counting, the chain — which considers itself among the first to sell submarine sandwiches in the U.S. — has come a long way since its first location opened on the Jersey Shore in 1956. While the subs remain as tasty as ever, Jersey Mike's menu has transformed aplenty over the years, bidding adieu to multiple items in the process.

Of course, we understand that change is necessary for growth. Sandwiches have always been Jersey Mike's core offering, but it's also experimented (both successfully and unsuccessfully) with new varieties and product lines in the past. Sad though we may be about the loss of several menu items, the chain clearly knows what it's doing. It's been dubbed one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in America, with sales increasing by a whopping 24.8% from 2022 to 2023. However, that doesn't mean we can't mourn what we once had. From the sandwiches cut down in their prime to the menu items we barely noticed were missing, here are the discontinued Jersey Mike's menu items that we think are gone for good.