7 Highest Quality And 5 Lowest Quality Sandwich Chain Breads

The appeal of sandwiches lies in their incredible versatility and convenience. They can be as simple or as elaborate as your imagination and appetite. At its most basic, a sandwich consists of two slices of bread and a filling, such as cheese or a small portion of meat. Conversely, at its most creative, a sandwich can combine artisanal bread and gourmet fillings like roast beef, caramelized onion, Gruyère, and truffle aioli. Available in a range of shapes and sizes, sandwiches are ideal as both a quick bite and a satisfying meal.

Modern sandwiches date back to 18th century England and John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Legend has it that Montagu was an avid gambler. One day, during a particularly engrossing game of cards, the Earl requested that the kitchen staff bring him something he could easily eat with his hands. He was presented with roast beef between two slices of bread, giving rise to what we now know as the sandwich.

A good sandwich requires two main elements — flavorful fillings and quality bread. While many sandwich chains offer variety, not all of them get these two elements right. Some restaurants stack their sandwiches with fancy toppings, yet neglect the quality of the bread. To help you avoid disappointment, we have compiled a list of sandwich chains that offer the best and worst bread. To bring you a list of sandwich chains that serve the highest and lowest quality bread, we have consulted hundreds of customer reviews on trustworthy platforms such as Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp. We have also analyzed each restaurant's menu to determine what types of bread they offer and where they source their baked goods.