Can You Eat Taco Bell's Nacho Fries If You're Gluten Free?
Although Taco Bell has a few staple gluten-free items (like the crunchy taco along with the rice and beans), you might be wondering (or hoping) if its Nacho Fries are gluten-free too. After all, they're fries, which are primarily made of potatoes, right? Unfortunately, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries aren't gluten free — part of their appeal is they have a lightly, crispy, and seasoned exterior that the company achieves by coating them with wheat flour.
In fact, enriched flour is listed as Nacho Fries' third ingredient, meaning it's of some significance in terms of the recipe. So if you're gluten-sensitive or have celiac disease, it's best to avoid Taco Bell's Nacho Fries altogether. Considering a lot of items at Taco Bell come wrapped in a flour tortilla, it's not the easiest fast food menu to navigate if you're on a gluten-avoidant diet, unfortunately. But you do have a few options on hand if you still need to eat there.
Taco Bell has an allergen tool on its website
One fact I don't see mentioned often, if at all, is that Taco Bell offers an allergen tool on its website. You can pick which ingredient you'd like to avoid, and the system will sort the information out to you. In the case of gluten, you'll want to select wheat (since wheat contains gluten). Fortunately, you'll find that you've actually got a decent amount of things to pick from if you're hungry.
This includes the Cantina Chicken Bowl, multiple versions of crunchy tacos (including Doritos Locos Tacos), nachos, a few limited sides, and a varied array of condiments and drinks. There's enough options in there to cobble together a pretty standard Taco Bell meal without feeling like you're making too many compromises. If you're sorely missing fried potatoes since you can't get them in the form of fries, the one gluten-free potato dish you can order at Taco Bell is the hash browns, which are only available during breakfast service.