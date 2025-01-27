Can You Eat Taco Bell's Nacho Fries If You're Gluten Free?

Although Taco Bell has a few staple gluten-free items (like the crunchy taco along with the rice and beans), you might be wondering (or hoping) if its Nacho Fries are gluten-free too. After all, they're fries, which are primarily made of potatoes, right? Unfortunately, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries aren't gluten free — part of their appeal is they have a lightly, crispy, and seasoned exterior that the company achieves by coating them with wheat flour.

In fact, enriched flour is listed as Nacho Fries' third ingredient, meaning it's of some significance in terms of the recipe. So if you're gluten-sensitive or have celiac disease, it's best to avoid Taco Bell's Nacho Fries altogether. Considering a lot of items at Taco Bell come wrapped in a flour tortilla, it's not the easiest fast food menu to navigate if you're on a gluten-avoidant diet, unfortunately. But you do have a few options on hand if you still need to eat there.