Upgrade Your Taco Bell Nacho Fries With One Free Addition

Although I'm more of a slow food kind of guy, Taco Bell is my fast-food go-to. Perhaps it's an emotional holdover from those halcyon college years subsisting on $0.89 Bean Burritos out of budgetary necessity, or maybe it's just whatever addictive ambrosia they lace Baja Blasts with.

Regardless, I've never been content to order straight off the drive-thru menu; I always zhuzh it up–historically as cheaply (or freely) as possible. Custom orders at Taco Bell are by no means a novel phenomenon, but few menu items lend themselves to tasty tampering as well as the now-legendary Nacho Fries. The most primordial pairing of nachos is with melted cheese, while fries and ketchup go together like ... well, fries and ketchup. Though Taco Bell's hybrid Nacho Fries bring the nacho cheese as they should, that all-American tomatoey tang is definitely missing. Fortunately, the solution lies within those packets of spicy(ish) sauce. The recipe to upgrade your Nacho Fries is simple: add two to three packets of Fire Sauce directly into your nacho cheese cup, stir, and enjoy.

It works so well because the slightly sweet acidity of the sauce's tomato base cuts through the richness of the nacho cheese. While you could use Mild or Hot, you lose out on some complexity afforded by the increased levels of jalapeño in Fire. Diablo isn't a bad choice, but it mostly just dials up the heat and tang while somewhat obscuring the more subtle cumin and paprika notes. Whatever you choose, this hack increases the overall volume of your dip, enabling you to load up each nacho-fry with more goodness than is possible with the standard issue.