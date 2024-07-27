Is It Possible To Eat Gluten-Free At Taco Bell?

According to a slogan Taco Bell adopted back in the 20-tweens, you can "live mas" at this fast food chain. The question is, does this restaurant also allow you to live gluten-free? Well, sort of. On the whole, Mexican restaurants tend to have several menu items that aren't made with gluten, and the Mexican-ish fast food chain is no exception. There's a reason, however, why it doesn't make a big selling point out of these gluten-free options, and it can be summed up in two words (or one hyphenated one): cross-contamination.

Advertisement

As Taco Bell freely admits on its website, while there are quite a few menu options that don't contain gluten, they're cooked in a kitchen where items that do have this allergen are also prepared. Anything deep-fried is particularly apt to be exposed to gluten since both flour and corn tortillas swim in the same oil. For this reason, the chain says none of its food can be considered 100% safe for someone with celiac disease. However, those who can tolerate trace amounts of gluten can find plenty to order on Taco Bell's menu.