We Tried The Viral Jersey Mike's Sandwich And It's Worth The Hype

Jersey Mike's has an endlessly customizable array of ingredients available for your sandwich order. As a result, the chain has a knack for going viral among adventurous fast food fans. A hack making the social rounds for months now is a riff on the popular Club Supreme sandwich, found as #9 on the Jersey Mike's menu. An especially popular example from TikToker @mckennaiseating displays them chowing down on this #9 mod, featuring "crunchy cheesy bread" (aka rosemary parmesan), with banana peppers and hot cherry pepper relish added, and a sizable side of chipotle mayo, a fan favorite condiment not found on the Jersey Mike's online menu. This specific variation must be delicious if it's remained in peoples' feeds for so long, so it's time to give it a taste test.

To fully replicate this special order, make sure to get your sandwich "Mike's Way". This consists of lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, oregano, and a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil. McKenna completes her meal with a bag of Miss Vickie's jalapeño flavored kettle chips. This means we've now ordered a sandwich with banana peppers, chipotle mayo, pepper relish, and hot chips, so maybe not the best move for those who are wary about eating spicy food.

This is critical: double-check your order before leaving the restaurant to confirm your #9 sandwich is correctly built to match the viral mod. The best way to ensure this is to order the sandwich in person at the Jersey Mike's counter. While online and app ordering is convenient, there could be nuance lost in the order specifics — something that this writer found out the hard way. That said, our misinterpreted instructions led to a potentially better meal.