We Tried The Viral Jersey Mike's Sandwich And It's Worth The Hype
Jersey Mike's has an endlessly customizable array of ingredients available for your sandwich order. As a result, the chain has a knack for going viral among adventurous fast food fans. A hack making the social rounds for months now is a riff on the popular Club Supreme sandwich, found as #9 on the Jersey Mike's menu. An especially popular example from TikToker @mckennaiseating displays them chowing down on this #9 mod, featuring "crunchy cheesy bread" (aka rosemary parmesan), with banana peppers and hot cherry pepper relish added, and a sizable side of chipotle mayo, a fan favorite condiment not found on the Jersey Mike's online menu. This specific variation must be delicious if it's remained in peoples' feeds for so long, so it's time to give it a taste test.
@mckennaiseating
Jersey Mike's viral 9 sandwich taste test/review 🤩
To fully replicate this special order, make sure to get your sandwich "Mike's Way". This consists of lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, oregano, and a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil. McKenna completes her meal with a bag of Miss Vickie's jalapeño flavored kettle chips. This means we've now ordered a sandwich with banana peppers, chipotle mayo, pepper relish, and hot chips, so maybe not the best move for those who are wary about eating spicy food.
This is critical: double-check your order before leaving the restaurant to confirm your #9 sandwich is correctly built to match the viral mod. The best way to ensure this is to order the sandwich in person at the Jersey Mike's counter. While online and app ordering is convenient, there could be nuance lost in the order specifics — something that this writer found out the hard way. That said, our misinterpreted instructions led to a potentially better meal.
Improve the viral Jersey Mike's #9 hack by balancing the heat
Unwrapping the Club Supreme, the first thing we noticed was the TikTok version of this sandwich went heavier on the cheese. Not an issue, though we quickly discovered that other ingredients were in short supply, or completely missing. We had to hunt through toppings to confirm that our order included bacon, and this #9 did not have the extra banana peppers. The sandwich also lacked the ordered chipotle mayo — or so we originally thought. After a few bites, it hit us: our sandwich artist (or whatever one calls the Jersey Mike's equivalent) must have swapped the regular mayo on the sandwich for the chipotle version. We confirmed this by tasting a few bites of pure mayo that dotted the edges of the bread.
This mayo swap was a happy accident. While we wanted to follow the hack, the side of chipotle mayo plus the regular mayo already on the #9 seemed like too much. Our #9 craftsman took things a step further with the chipotle mayo: it appeared he mixed the mayo with the pepper relish before spreading it on the bread. This is the key to improving the Club Supreme mod. Stacking banana peppers and chipotle mayo on top of the pepper relish, and then adding jalapeño chips, would likely spike the sandwich with inconsistent layers of heat. By blending two complementary spicy flavors and topping with the cold Mike's Way preparation, the sandwich achieves a nice balance. Our #9 was flavorful without being too hot, allowed the meat to shine through (though more bacon would have been great with that chipotle mayo), and maintained a good structure thanks to the thick and hearty rosemary parmesan bread.
Top this Jersey Mike's hack with the perfect chips
If you find your order leans too much on the oily ingredients, just add chips to your sandwich. The Miss Vickie's jalapeño chips are a great choice here; the spicy flavor surprisingly isn't too overwhelming, so it doesn't throw off the heat equation, and the chips have a strong, pleasing crunch that stands up to the cold, wet toppings. When dealing with the Club Supreme, we found that inserting more and more chips in the middle of the toppings as we ate helped fend off the encroaching sogginess. Calibrate the number of chips added until you find your perfect ratio of soft to crunch within the sandwich.
So, next time you want to change up your usual Jersey Mike's order, try this: a #9 with extra bacon on rosemary parmesan bread, Mike's Way. Swap the regular mayo for chipotle mayo and ask that it be combined with the hot pepper relish before adding to your sandwich. Grab a bag of Miss Vickie's jalapeño chips. Thank us later.