Restaurant Burgers Celebrity Chefs Can't Get Enough Of

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrity chef is having for lunch? We may have the answer. Though it's easy to assume that famous people have regal tastes (and they often do), the truth of the matter is that many of them, like most of us, love a good burger.

While there are plenty of tasty burger options out there, true burger fanatics will tell you that there are few who can get it just right. As burger enthusiasts ourselves, we know that every part of a burger is important — from the meat down to the sauce, every component plays a critical role in how satisfying a burger will ultimately be. And who better to guide us to a burger that checks all the right boxes than a celebrity chef?

We're dishing the juicy details on which burger restaurants score points with your favorite celebrity chefs and why. From swanky hotel offerings to casual fast food fare, you may find yourself surprised at the recommendations of some of the most famous faces on the culinary scene. Ready to dig in? Read on as we uncover the top restaurant picks for burger bliss from celebrity chefs.