Restaurant Burgers Celebrity Chefs Can't Get Enough Of
Ever wonder what your favorite celebrity chef is having for lunch? We may have the answer. Though it's easy to assume that famous people have regal tastes (and they often do), the truth of the matter is that many of them, like most of us, love a good burger.
While there are plenty of tasty burger options out there, true burger fanatics will tell you that there are few who can get it just right. As burger enthusiasts ourselves, we know that every part of a burger is important — from the meat down to the sauce, every component plays a critical role in how satisfying a burger will ultimately be. And who better to guide us to a burger that checks all the right boxes than a celebrity chef?
We're dishing the juicy details on which burger restaurants score points with your favorite celebrity chefs and why. From swanky hotel offerings to casual fast food fare, you may find yourself surprised at the recommendations of some of the most famous faces on the culinary scene. Ready to dig in? Read on as we uncover the top restaurant picks for burger bliss from celebrity chefs.
Ree Drummond: The Red Lion's Sierra Madre Burger
Though you might find it difficult to spot certain fast food restaurants like Del Taco in Colorado, the state is still home to one of the tastiest burgers in all the land — according to Ree Drummond, at least. After attempting to recreate the burger she and her son-in-law fell in love with at The Red Lion in Vail, the Pioneer Woman took to Facebook to film her son-in-law's reaction as she showed off her take on the delicious burger. While the burger looked pretty tasty, the TV personality claimed that even her rendition doesn't quite do The Red Lion original justice.
We scoured the internet for this over-the-top burger sensation and, fortunately, were able to track it down on The Red Lion's menu. The restaurant offers several burger options, but after reviewing Ree Drummond's dupe recipe for what she dubbed the "Mountain Burger," we think it could be none other than the Sierra Madre Burger, priced at $24 a pop. Is the price a little steep? Yes. But with toppings like bacon, queso fresco, guacamole, jalapeños, spicy aioli, and pineapple stacked to the hilt, passionate foodies may find themselves willing to shell out extra for this uniquely scrumptious Drummond-approved meal.
Carla Hall: Shouk's The Shouk Burger
After we (jokingly) hounded Carla Hall about whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert: it's not), we were interested to know which sandwich — or burger — is actually her favorite. Imagine our surprise when we discovered that Hall prefers a meatless option. The "Top Chef" alumnus isn't vegan or vegetarian, yet claims that a plant-based burger is one of the best things she's ever eaten.
During an appearance on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Carla Hall explained her out-of-this-world burger dining experience at a plant-based restaurant in Washington, D.C., called Shouk. Apparently, the intensely flavorful ingredients in the Shouk Burger literally left her, well, shook, as she excitedly described its incredible flavor and how her mouth waters every time she thinks about it. "I was two bites in, I knew this was the best dang burger I've ever tasted," she recalled.
Considering this description, we wanted to take a peek at the Shouk Burger ourselves to take note of the ingredients used to compose a meatless burger of this caliber. According to Shouk's website, the plant-based burger features delectable components such as tomato jam, arugula, charred onions, pickled turnips, and tahini, all stuffed within a pita shell. It was priced at $14.75 at the time of publication, just in case you were considering a trip to the D.C. area to try it for yourself.
Alton Brown: Bar Arbolada's Double Cheeseburger
Alton Brown leaves nothing up to the imagination when it comes to which burger is his all-time favorite. The celebrity chef previously took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his adoration for the double cheeseburger served at an Oklahoma City restaurant known as Bar Arbolada. As per the restaurant's menu, Brown's beloved burger was priced at $9 at the time of publication. This humble meal comes with no fancy frills like some of the other beefy bites on the list and is instead topped only with standard ingredients, such as mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, and American cheese. While Brown wasn't specific as to what exactly makes this burger so amazing, locals have chimed in to back up the celebrity chef's claims, with a flood of reviews sharing the same sentiment.
The Flycatcher Club – also located in Oklahoma City and operated by the same proprietor as Bar Arbolada – features the same double cheeseburger, making it even easier to get your hands on this Alton Brown-approved option. If you're on the hunt for a delicious yet affordable burger worthy of a (celebrity) chef's kiss, it might be time to make your way over to either restaurant in OKC to get your fix.
Gordon Ramsay: In-N-Out Burger's Double-Double Burger
In-N-Out Burger is a California fast food staple, but it isn't only the locals that go loco for the chain. As it turns out, British icon Gordon Ramsay is also a fan. The notoriously critical celebrity chef has given his stamp of approval to the burger joint. During an appearance on "Mythical Kitchen," Ramsay chowed down on the foods that he would choose for his final meal, and, shockingly, the In-N-Out Double-Double made the cut. Aside from their utter deliciousness, Ramsay states that he loves the fact that In-N-Out's ingredients are locally sourced and that it's so easy to secure his food. "It's a perfect drive-thru. You don't get any hassle," he said. "I bring the window down, I give them a little $100 bill as a big thank you, and I pick up my Double-Double."
Thankfully, the chain has expanded past California's borders over the years and can also be found in a number of other states, including Oregon, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Idaho, and more. At the time of publication, you can grab the burger for under $10. With all that said, bear in mind that though most people love this popular fast food chain's burgers, there are a few that claim In-N-Out fries are bad, so if you prefer a side of quality spuds with your burger, you may want to look elsewhere.
Ina Garten: Four Seasons Hotel's Bourbon Steak and In-N-Out
Gordon Ramsay isn't the only celebrity chef in love with In-N-Out Burger. Ina Garten has also given the burger establishment her stamp of approval. In an interview with Today, the Barefoot Contessa stated that she makes a point to stop by the casual burger chain whenever she embarks upon book tours in California.
While In-N-Out is clearly a fast food joint the star holds in high esteem, there's another burger restaurant that's managed to capture Garten's heart. During a live Q&A session at the Kennedy Center, Garten revealed that she also loves the burger sold at the Bourbon Steak restaurant in Georgetown's Four Seasons Hotel, Washington, D.C. This is yet another burger recommendation that hails from the nation's capital, in addition to the previously mentioned Shouk Burger.
Of course, we had to check out the Bourbon Steak menu for ourselves, and sure enough, it features a couple of burgers. While the hotel declined to highlight which burger option Ina Garten actually ate, a quick scan of the description of each quickly enlightened us on why Ina would hold either burger near and dear to her heart. The Prime Steak Burger, which comes layered with aged white cheddar, and the Wagyu Double Cheeseburger, which features sautéed onions and a mysterious secret sauce, both sound like fittingly amazing lunch options.
Guy Fieri: Dad's Kitchen's Dad's Burger
The Dad's Burger, found at Dad's Kitchen in California, is one of Guy Fieri's favorite burgers. It's not easy to get that kind of approval from Fieri, by the way. Having grown up eating healthy meals as a child, he was often critical of even his own parents' food. It wasn't until Fieri cooked a single scrumptious steak dinner for his family that he got the inspiration to become the culinary pro that he is today.
During an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Dad's Kitchen head chef Luis Becerra piled chopped bacon and blue cheese onto raw meat before searing the ingredients directly into the burger patty over a hot grill. He then smothered the burger in an Aleppo chili sauce before sandwiching it between a toasted bun. Fieri was visibly astounded by the burger before giving it his ultimate stamp of approval. "It's probably the juiciest burger you're gonna try," Fieri said, declaring it to be "righteous."
Sadly, Dad's Kitchen in Sacramento is no longer in operation, but folks can still enjoy the Dad's Burger's unique flavor at its second location in Fair Oaks. We eyeballed the menu and spotted the Dad's Burger priced at $18.50 at the time of publication, along with a few other tantalizing choices. If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the area, consider treating yourself to this Fieri-approved bite for lunch or dinner.
Bobby Flay: J.G. Melon's Cheeseburger
J.G. Melon has landed itself on this list via a recommendation from Bobby Flay. The celebrity chef gives its cheeseburger major props for its juicy flavor. Having grown up on New York's Upper East Side, J.G. Melon has a special place in Flay's heart. This burger may appear plain at first glance, but according to Flay, its standout characteristic is the meat, which he claims boasts the perfect fat content for impeccable flavor and maximum moisture. J.G. Melon also sears its burgers on a griddle, which takes things up a notch by sealing in juices. The cherry on top? Adding two slices of American cheese. According to Bobby Flay, it's the best way to enjoy a burger at this Manhattan-based establishment, along with a few thin pickles and ketchup.
If you plan to make a pit stop at this well-loved burger joint, bear in mind that the establishment only accepts cash. The cheeseburger itself costs $14.50, though with double American cheese, you may end up paying a bit more. Want to enjoy equally flavorful cheeseburgers at home? Try one of these unique burger recipes – just make sure to sear the patties over a cast iron griddle to help you achieve J.G. Melon-level juiciness.
David Chang: Cassell's Patty Melt
If there's one thing David Chang loves, it's a patty melt. But not just any patty melt. Despite his affinity for small-town diners, Chang reports being disappointed with nearly every patty melt he's sampled for one simple reason: It isn't Cassell's.
So, where is Cassell's, and what's so special about Cassell's Patty Melt? The classic diner is found in both Chinatown and Koreatown in LA and is best known for its freshly ground beef and burgers made on Al Cassell's original crossfire broiler. The Cassell's menu describes its Patty Melt as containing a ⅓-pound premium ground beef patty, smothered in Swiss cheese and stacked with grilled onions. It comes with a side of mustard-mayo and pickles and is piled on top of delicious toasted rye slices. Follow that up with the likes of sweet potato fries, chili cheese fries, onion rings, potato salad, or any of the other tantalizing side dishes the chain offers (did we mention the establishment also serves macaroni and cheese?), and it becomes easy to understand Chang's utter fixation with the joint.
Nigella Lawson: Minetta Tavern's Black Label Burger
Spending $38 on a burger might seem outlandish to many, but for Nigella Lawson, this one is worth the expense. According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern NYC is the English culinary sensation's favorite and also happens to be the most expensive burger on our list.
What does Lawson love about the burger? Honestly, we aren't sure. Though the star gave the burger her full endorsement, she didn't exactly state what makes the beefy meal such a great grab. Even so, we can make a few guesses based on the menu's description of the Black Label Burger. Made with prime dry-aged beef cuts, topped with caramelized onions, and served alongside pomme frites (the thicker-cut French version of American fries, similar to British chips), the entire dining experience is bound to be packed with flavor. While we still think that $38 is quite steep for a simple burger and fries combo, if Nigella Lawson is willing to single it out as the best of the best, it's probably deserving of your dime.
Andrew Zimmern: Culver's Butterburger
Andrew Zimmern is another celebrity chef who has highlighted a burger from a humble fast food joint, only this time, it's Culver's that steals the spotlight. Founded in Wisconsin, the chain can be found all over the U.S., dishing up its infamous ButterBurgers with buns that are lightly buttered for an added layer of richness.
Zimmern is open about his affection for Culver's, claiming that it is the best destination for fries, burgers, malts, sides — you name it. The celebrity chef was introduced to the Wisconsin-based sensation on his way to Milwaukee, where he indulged in his first ButterBurger experience. He was even featured in a Culver's ad where he visited the chain's original restaurant, home to what he considers the best burger out there.
Thankfully, it won't cost you nearly as much to sample a burger at Culver's as it might some of the other swankier burgers featured on this list. A standard ButterBurger double will cost you around $6 (give or take, depending on where you live) or around $11 if you opt to upgrade the sandwich to a basket. Choose from a number of sides and a flurry of drink options, including root beer floats, milkshakes, fountain drinks, and more. Looking to cool off? Give Culver's famous frozen custard a try. All in all, Culver's has captured Zimmern's heart for all the best reasons, and considering all the Wisconsin chain has to offer, we can't say we blame him for his unwavering devotion.
José Andrés: Leña's Txuleburger
There's a lot to love about New York's Mercado Little Spain. This bustling Spanish food market was founded by none other than José Andrés himself and is filled with restaurants and kiosks inspired by the "mercados" (Spanish for market) in the chef's home country.
Interestingly, one of Andrés' favorite burgers comes from a restaurant located right within Mercado Little Spain's borders — the Txuleburger found at Leña. In a post found on his Instagram, Andrés admitted that while he may be a little biased, the Txuleburger is the "best burger in the world." The Leña online menu has a large photo of the Txuleburger featured front and center, along with a hefty price tag of $32 at the time of publication.
We'll admit that the burger looked pretty standard at first blush, but that was only until we read what was stuffed inside. The Txuleburger features an 8-ounce seared ribeye beef patty, dry-aged for 60 days and topped with melted American cheese, a sauce consisting of brava sauce, olive oil mayonnaise, and mustard, and pickled green peppers. Needless to say, the Tluxeburger found in Leña has a lot to offer, and though José Andrés might be accused of tooting his own horn here, we can't say we blame him. Good food is good food, after all.