How A Single Steak Dinner Changed Guy Fieri's Life

Every chef has an origin story, and while some are more divine than others, it's hard to say that one is better than any other. For someone like Anthony Bourdain, the host of the absolutely remarkable TV show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" on CNN, it was tasting oysters in France as a teenager that led to his long-winding culinary journey. For Guy Fieri, all it took was him cooking a steak dinner for the very first time at 8 years old to get hooked on being a chef.

Fieri explained how important his first time cooking a steak for his family was to him in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he explained that contrary to what you might expect, his parents were sticklers about cooking healthy food, leaving Guy to desire more from his dinner. "My mom's point was, 'If you don't like the way we cook, then you cook,'" Fieri explained. So, the eventual host of the chaotic Flavortown Tailgate went to the store, bought ribeyes and pasta, and made his first steak dinner for his mom and dad. "He cuts into it, takes a bite, sets down his fork and knife ... and he goes, 'You know what, Guy? This might be the best steak I've ever had,'" Guy recalled. "That's when I wanted to be a chef."