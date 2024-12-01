The Guy Fieri Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Once Read For Filth

Anthony Bourdain brought up Guy Fieri's new (at the time) restaurant location during the radio show, expressing his bewilderment by its very existence. "I'm fascinated by the Guy Fieri terror dome they just opened up," Bourdain said about the scale of the NYC restaurant, adding, "Six hundred seats, something like that? And a gift shop? ... First of all, he single-handedly turned the neighborhood into the Ed Hardy district, which I'm a little pissed off about."

Bourdain then expressed his disdain for the high prices at Guy's American Kitchen and Bar, saying, "All of these poor bastards see him eating cheap food on TV, they go in there, and it's what, $18 for a f***ing hamburger? The french fries are like $12? By the time you buy a drink, you're out of there."

While Bourdain didn't talk about the restaurant much further, his harsh feelings against Guy's American Kitchen and Bar were vindicated by the masses. Considered one of the most noteworthy flop restaurants opened by a celebrity chef, Fieri's "terror dome" closed down in 2017 — merely five years after its grand opening and was lauded as a tourist trap.