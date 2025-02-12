Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Was More Chaotic Than The Actual Super Bowl

In New Orleans for the Super Bowl, I arrived at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate expecting to be in and out, maybe stopping by the VIP area for a cocktail and some trash can nachos before the big game. There to take part in the recently relaunched Pepsi Challenge, I was promised three to five minutes with Fieri at most, and I suppose in the end that's what I got, but those few minutes were the culmination of over an hour of walking, talking, sweating, and being crowded by screaming fans dressed in Fieri merch (and some even as Fieri himself). Who would have guessed the Mayor of Flavortown was this popular?

Of course, I know people are fans of Fieri (if I didn't I'd be really, really bad at my job). His empire encompasses multiple TV shows, surprisingly good canned cocktails, 15+ restaurants, a Sonoma County winery, a line of sauces sold in stores like Walmart, and even a tequila partnership with Sammy Hagar. But my years of experience interviewing celeb chefs never prepared me for the devotion and outright frenzy of the residents of Flavortown. (Yes, that is Fieri's fans' official designation.)