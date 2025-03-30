Alton Brown's All-Time Favorite Double Cheeseburger Is From This Oklahoma Restaurant

There are various different ways for something to be declared "America's best" whatever. Sometimes it comes via customer satisfaction polls, like the data that determined Chick-fil-A to be America's best drive-thru a few years back. Other times the vox populi speaks without a middleman, as with the online reviews that provided us with some of the nation's top gas station burritos. Publications with expertise in a certain field may also weigh in, as happened when High Times chose Taco Bell as America's best stoner restaurant. Sometimes, however, all it takes is a single tweet from a celebrity, as was the case when Alton Brown unilaterally declared on X that Bar Arbolada's double cheeseburger was the best in America.

This accolade wasn't immediately granted official status by national media, seeing as how it was just one man's opinion. But local news — Bar Arbolada is in Oklahoma City — seemed thrilled to claim the cheeseburger crown for one of its own.

Unfortunately, Brown didn't go into detail about what made the burger so special in his opinion, nor has he apparently spoken of it since that 2021 visit. The Oklahoman, on the other hand, got all gushy about the smashburgers that are crispy outside (which is pretty much the point of this preparation) yet "remarkably juicy" inside. Brown's tweet also served to draw attention to the bar and its burgers, as it's mentioned in quite a few online reviews. Of Bar Arbolada's 30+ Google ratings that use the word "cheeseburger," 10 of them namedrop Brown, while several others refer to the item's "best in America" status.