The Fast Food Restaurant That Suddenly Closed Its Colorado Locations
By offering a pretty decent variety of meals at an even better price point and probably the best fast food tacos out there, Del Taco emerged as a formidable competitor to Taco Bell. However, one state might be saying goodbye to this Mexican fast food chain rather abruptly. According to a report from The Gazette, 19 Del Taco locations across Colorado have closed until "further notice", with no news yet on just what that might mean for people hoping to grab some affordable grub on the way to or from work.
The outlet, through its affiliate 9News, issued its report based on notices posted on the windows and doors of all 3 locations in Colorado Springs. The drive-thru sections of these restaurants have been blocked off, and the phone numbers have been disabled for all three locations. Statewide, online ordering is also unavailable at the time of writing. Del Taco's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) still hasn't referred to these closures, and no representatives appear to have gotten in contact with news outlets to discuss the exact reasons behind these sudden closures.
Representatives have stated that they are working hard to re-open the locations as soon as possible, though many of the signs posted on Del Taco locations referred to a much more permanent-sounding parting, with phrases like: "We thank you for your patronage, the memories we have created together, and wish you well."
The recent ups and downs of Del Taco
This isn't the first time Del Taco has gone through some closures and exchanges of hands. Back in 2022, Jack In The Box announced plans to sell at least 250 of its Del Taco locations, i.e., approximately half of them. This came on the heels of the company buying out the brand just one year earlier. The remaining Del Taco locations are still owned by Jack In The Box, with some owned by individual franchisees, though part of the merger's intention was purportedly to lower the latter's number.
Del Taco has previously been championed as a restaurant that even chefs enjoy eating at, but its high acclaim hasn't saved it from financial hardships over the years. Its same-store sales have slowed in direct comparison to competitors like Taco Bell, leading to some speculation that the closures may be financially motivated. Reportedly, one Del Taco location is still open as of one hour ago. This location in Grand Junction is reportedly owned and operated by a different franchise.
Tragically, until further notice, Colorado residents will just have to get their taco fix somewhere else, whether that's at another franchise or by cooking their own homemade tacos.