The Fast Food Restaurant That Suddenly Closed Its Colorado Locations

By offering a pretty decent variety of meals at an even better price point and probably the best fast food tacos out there, Del Taco emerged as a formidable competitor to Taco Bell. However, one state might be saying goodbye to this Mexican fast food chain rather abruptly. According to a report from The Gazette, 19 Del Taco locations across Colorado have closed until "further notice", with no news yet on just what that might mean for people hoping to grab some affordable grub on the way to or from work.

The outlet, through its affiliate 9News, issued its report based on notices posted on the windows and doors of all 3 locations in Colorado Springs. The drive-thru sections of these restaurants have been blocked off, and the phone numbers have been disabled for all three locations. Statewide, online ordering is also unavailable at the time of writing. Del Taco's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) still hasn't referred to these closures, and no representatives appear to have gotten in contact with news outlets to discuss the exact reasons behind these sudden closures.

Representatives have stated that they are working hard to re-open the locations as soon as possible, though many of the signs posted on Del Taco locations referred to a much more permanent-sounding parting, with phrases like: "We thank you for your patronage, the memories we have created together, and wish you well."