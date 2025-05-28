Here's Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Has That Golden Color

The Filet-O-Fish is one of the most popular items on the Mickey D's menu that is super simple and also super satisfying. As a long time fan of the Filet-O-Fish (plus all the hacks that come with it) and a former MCDonald's cashier/honorary line worker, I've got inside knowledge on a lot that goes on behind the counter, including how the crispy filet gets that beautiful golden color.

For anyone who may have thought that fresh grease does the trick, it's helpful, but it's not the element that's doing the legwork y'all. The Filet-O-Fish actually gets a little help from paprika and turmeric extract. While those are two much-loved ingredients for spicing things up in the kitchen, they're also great for naturally coloring food.

To be honest, this kind of color addition is pretty common in fast food and many processed foods in general. Restaurants want their food to look consistent, especially when it's being made and served quickly. Using natural extracts like paprika and turmeric helps ensure that every fish patty looks equally appealing, whether you're ordering it in New York or Los Angeles. It's a subtle touch, but it's part of the behind-the-scenes process that helps keep that Filet-O-Fish looking — and tasting — the way customers expect.