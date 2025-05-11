McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Meets BLT With One Genius Ordering Hack

The Filet-O-Fish doesn't usually get the same hype as other McDonald's sandwiches, but to be honest, I'd take that over the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and any of those other overrated Mickey D burgers all day every day. It's soft, low-key, and somehow always tastes the same— and that is precisely why I love it. There are some things you should know about the Filet-O-Fish to get the most out of it: Namely, there are many ways to customize it.

People have been quietly upgrading this McDonald's sandwich for a while, and the latest twist is one of the best yet. With a few simple additions, you can transform that steamed bun and crispy fish filet into something that tastes completely different from the original: a BLT. And yes, it still comes with that classic McD's price tag. I was aware of most hacks just from having worked there when I was a teenager, but this one is one of the forgotten ones that I used to really enjoy.

This twist on the original is making waves for a reason. It's not one of those clickbait-y hacks that people create just so they can go viral, but then it's actually mediocre — this one is actually good, y'all. However, it will require a bit of effort on your part since the extra ingredients can't be added in the app, so you'll have to go in and order it in person. It's worth it, though, because the textures and flavors line up just right when you get that perfect bite of crispy fish, juicy tomato, crunchy lettuce, smoky bacon, and melty cheese all at once. I'm one of those people who must have some kind of sauce on there, so I'd need mayo or tartar sauce to bring this thing full circle, but you do you! It's a banger either way.