McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Meets BLT With One Genius Ordering Hack
The Filet-O-Fish doesn't usually get the same hype as other McDonald's sandwiches, but to be honest, I'd take that over the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and any of those other overrated Mickey D burgers all day every day. It's soft, low-key, and somehow always tastes the same— and that is precisely why I love it. There are some things you should know about the Filet-O-Fish to get the most out of it: Namely, there are many ways to customize it.
People have been quietly upgrading this McDonald's sandwich for a while, and the latest twist is one of the best yet. With a few simple additions, you can transform that steamed bun and crispy fish filet into something that tastes completely different from the original: a BLT. And yes, it still comes with that classic McD's price tag. I was aware of most hacks just from having worked there when I was a teenager, but this one is one of the forgotten ones that I used to really enjoy.
This twist on the original is making waves for a reason. It's not one of those clickbait-y hacks that people create just so they can go viral, but then it's actually mediocre — this one is actually good, y'all. However, it will require a bit of effort on your part since the extra ingredients can't be added in the app, so you'll have to go in and order it in person. It's worth it, though, because the textures and flavors line up just right when you get that perfect bite of crispy fish, juicy tomato, crunchy lettuce, smoky bacon, and melty cheese all at once. I'm one of those people who must have some kind of sauce on there, so I'd need mayo or tartar sauce to bring this thing full circle, but you do you! It's a banger either way.
How to order the Filet-O-Fish BLT
When ordering at the counter, start with a basic Filet-O-Fish, which already comes with half a slice of cheese and tartar sauce on a soft, steamed bun. From there, ask for lettuce, tomato, bacon, and extra cheese. It sounds simple, but that combination gives you everything you'd expect from a classic BLT, so the crispy piece of delicious Alaska pollock is really a nice twist.
You only need two pieces of bacon, or it competes against the fish instead of complementing it. The lettuce gives you that cool crunch, and the tomato brings a bit of brightness and acidity that balances out the richness. If you're someone who thinks BLTs need toasted bread to be legit, this might actually surprise you. The steamed bun does a really good job of bringing everything together. Some folks say the bun gets too soft or sticky, but honestly, it beats biting into a rock-hard crust. The overall effect is more comforting than crispy, and it still holds up as a proper sandwich.
Other easy Filet-O-Fish upgrades to try
Okay, so, like I said, I'm sort of a seasoned vet when it comes to adding different toppings to customize your Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's. I've tried so many combos, and you should know that once you've tried the BLT version, there are a few more ways to remix the original that actually work deliciously well. Some people swap out the tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce if they want it more tangy, while others go for spicy mayo or add pickles for a sharper bite. You could even ask for onions or try it with a sesame bun, depending on what your location has on hand. It's a surprisingly flexible sandwich if you're willing to play around a little. My favorite way to switch things up is to get extra cheese, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce — it's so good.
You can also double up on the fish patties to make it more filling. McDonald's won't list a "Double Filet-O-Fish" in every market, but they'll usually make one if you ask. That extra patty gives the sandwich a little more structure and makes it feel more like a full meal. If you're into making a sandwich your own, the Filet-O-Fish is a basic favorite that's the perfect canvas for creative edits. And because it's not super greasy or overloaded with sauce, even the weirder combos still come out tasting balanced. With so many Filet-O-Fish hacks out there, you'll never get bored.