Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Might Taste Different Than You Remember
Bite into a McDonald's burger and it's like a time machine; you're instantly transported to the days before work, bills, and all those other adult responsibilities. Back to when McDonald's had Play Places, and the best birthday parties were held inside the restaurant. Bite into a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, though, and it might not hit the same flavor chords that it did years ago.
There's a reason for this, in fact. In 2013, McDonald's switched the fish used in the U.S. from cod to 99% sustainably sourced Alaska pollock . This was done in the best interest of fish stocks around the world, and McDonald's actually received Marine Stewardship Council certification for Chain of Custody traceability in the U.S., Canada, part of South America, and abroad.
Next time you're eating a Filet-O-Fish (or any of its brilliant hacks), keep in mind that while it might taste differently than it did when you were a kid, it's for a good cause. McDonald's is doing its part to protect marine wildlife and their habitats, and ensure that generations to come can enjoy this fish sandwich, which is made with real fish.
Does the Filet-O-Fish look different, too?
Are the Filet-O-Fish sandwich's fans more victims of shrinkflation? They certainly think so, with some calling out the gargantuan corporation for serving up fish sandwiches that are at least 20% smaller than diners remember them being. The Filet-O-Fish was never the biggest sandwich on McDonald's' menu, though, and it could never compare to the size and grandeur of the Quarter Pounder or the Big Mac.
But now the sandwich's perceived smaller size, coupled with the chain's increasing prices (seriously, McDonald's is pricing itself out of one of its key markets – lower income Americans), has people irate. According to the NY Post, angry customers have nicknamed it the "McMinnow," saying it's "comically small." The noise over the Filet-O-Fish became so loud that McDonald's actually responded, claiming that the sandwich hadn't changed its size in years. One TikTok user, @chefmikeharacz, concurred with its statement, saying it looked about the same size as ever, it just cost a lot.