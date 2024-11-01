Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Might Taste Different Than You Remember

Bite into a McDonald's burger and it's like a time machine; you're instantly transported to the days before work, bills, and all those other adult responsibilities. Back to when McDonald's had Play Places, and the best birthday parties were held inside the restaurant. Bite into a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, though, and it might not hit the same flavor chords that it did years ago.

There's a reason for this, in fact. In 2013, McDonald's switched the fish used in the U.S. from cod to 99% sustainably sourced Alaska pollock . This was done in the best interest of fish stocks around the world, and McDonald's actually received Marine Stewardship Council certification for Chain of Custody traceability in the U.S., Canada, part of South America, and abroad.

Next time you're eating a Filet-O-Fish (or any of its brilliant hacks), keep in mind that while it might taste differently than it did when you were a kid, it's for a good cause. McDonald's is doing its part to protect marine wildlife and their habitats, and ensure that generations to come can enjoy this fish sandwich, which is made with real fish.