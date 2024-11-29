The Only US States Without A Single Sonic Drive-In Location

Known for a healthy market of locally owned businesses, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire have managed to keep an overwhelming number of national franchises from muscling in on their home-grown charm. But with Sonic ads offering curbside "Service at the Speed of Sound," it's no wonder that when a Reddit user asked Maine residents which fast-food chain they'd like to see in the state, Sonic made the list.

The hunger seems to be there. So, that begs the question — why has the Pine Tree State and its two southern neighbors been deprived of Sonic blasts, master milkshakes, and queso smasher cheeseburgers for so long? The answer isn't clear. A Sonic rep said the chain had future plans for New Hampshire, but that was way back in 2013. There don't appear to be any current plans to set up shop there or in Maine. One answer offered up on Quora attributed Sonic's absence to the freezing weather that sweeps through New England each winter and that isn't conducive to a drive-in concept like Sonic's.

Vermont has a staunch devotion to its local businesses and is notoriously icy toward popular franchises from outside state lines. Sonic is headquartered in Oklahoma City, so that could be one reason the Green Mountain State has remained resistant. That might seem too simple, but it's not so far-fetched when you consider the fact that there are no Chick-fil-As or Dairy Queens in the state. Montpelier in Vermont is also the only U.S. state capital without a McDonald's, which is pretty surprising considering the astounding number of McDonald's locations in the U.S.