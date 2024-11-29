The Only US States Without A Single Sonic Drive-In Location
New England has a distinct and diverse restaurant scene, but when it comes to Sonic Burger, most of the region remains unchartered territory. Well-known for its classic American diner theme and its skating carhops rolling up to individualized concession stands, Sonic has more than 3,500 U.S. locations. From the Atlantic to the Pacific coast, Sonic has planted its flag in 47 states. But in the six states that make up New England, there are only 12 drive-ins with the iconic arrowhead logo. What's more, Sonic has no locations in Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont. For residents in these unlucky states, the closest destination for signature Sonic slushes, tater tots, and chili cheese hot dogs is Peabody, Massachusetts — a small town just outside of Salem. That's a bit of a drive even to try the peanut butter bacon burger or experience Sonic's famous winter menu.
To put it in context, Texas has by far the largest concentration of Sonics, with 939 locations. On the other end of the spectrum, Rhode Island celebrated the grand opening of its first Sonic in 2015, and the franchise expanded to Alaska four years later. In 2023, Kahului in Hawaii got its first Sonic drive-in. Meanwhile, in early 2024, Hawaii News Now reported plans for a second location in West Oahu.
Why these New England states have given Sonic the cold shoulder
Known for a healthy market of locally owned businesses, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire have managed to keep an overwhelming number of national franchises from muscling in on their home-grown charm. But with Sonic ads offering curbside "Service at the Speed of Sound," it's no wonder that when a Reddit user asked Maine residents which fast-food chain they'd like to see in the state, Sonic made the list.
The hunger seems to be there. So, that begs the question — why has the Pine Tree State and its two southern neighbors been deprived of Sonic blasts, master milkshakes, and queso smasher cheeseburgers for so long? The answer isn't clear. A Sonic rep said the chain had future plans for New Hampshire, but that was way back in 2013. There don't appear to be any current plans to set up shop there or in Maine. One answer offered up on Quora attributed Sonic's absence to the freezing weather that sweeps through New England each winter and that isn't conducive to a drive-in concept like Sonic's.
Vermont has a staunch devotion to its local businesses and is notoriously icy toward popular franchises from outside state lines. Sonic is headquartered in Oklahoma City, so that could be one reason the Green Mountain State has remained resistant. That might seem too simple, but it's not so far-fetched when you consider the fact that there are no Chick-fil-As or Dairy Queens in the state. Montpelier in Vermont is also the only U.S. state capital without a McDonald's, which is pretty surprising considering the astounding number of McDonald's locations in the U.S.