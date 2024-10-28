Review: Sonic's Winter Menu Delivers Some Hot Hits And Cool Misses

The tricks haven't even been treated for Halloween yet, and Sonic is already looking to turn the page over to a winter, with a menu to match. The holidays are apparently coming super early this year, and the famed Drive-In is hoping a Queso Smasher Burger, Buttery Brew, Sparkling Sugar Cookie De Pepper, and/or Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake are on everyone's appetite wish list. In a press release, Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic said, "Winter is the season for indulgence, where memorable flavors bring us together with family and friends, creating moments that are as comforting as they are delicious."

Before the actual holiday rush took over, I rushed on over to my nearest Sonic to see if these four new items filled me with plenty of holly jolly, or perhaps were various lumps of coal. This chew and review, and sip and say, is based on taste, originality, winter vibes, and overall lovability.

