I wouldn't have known what a slider was if it wasn't for White Castle in all of its glory. Yes, the memories abound of me as a kid trying to figure out how they made the burgers so darn small. Long story short — these sliders stole my heart a long time ago with their signature flavor that didn't remind me of any of the more popular burgers from heavy hitters like McDonalds or Burger King.

Apart from those incredibly soft buns and tiny square patties, there's something about White Castle sliders that makes them so distinct. Interestingly, it wasn't some special spice or mysterious sauce. Instead, the secret ingredient is hidden in plain sight— dehydrated onions. We're used to the typical freshly-cut onion slices that we normally get, but these are different. They're pre-sliced, diced up, and completely dehydrated before arriving at White Castle's facilities. Once there, they're rehydrated with water and placed directly onto the grill. This isn't the only fast food joint that uses dehydrated onions, but it's the way they use them that sets everything off.

The magic happens when the onions permeate the patties seamlessly because they cook on top of them. The steam rises from the rehydrated onions which penetrates the meat and infuses it with a rich, sweet, and savory flavor that's impossible to replicate. This cooking method is the key to the sliders' soft, steamed texture and flavor. Consistency is everything, and I can say White Castle's burgers are ultra consistent whether you're grabbing one at 2 a.m. or during the lunch rush.