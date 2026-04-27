The Simple Way White Castle Helped Turn Around Beef's Bad Reputation In The 1920s

Long before Burger King's flame-grilled Whoppers and McDonald's best-selling menu item had won America's hearts, White Castle pioneered what is now a 221-billion-dollar industry by some estimates. The chain began slinging its signature onion-covered square sliders in 1921, making it the first fast food restaurant in the United States. But when founders Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram set out to put the hamburger joint on the map, they faced a unique challenge.

In the early 20th century, beef didn't enjoy the generally favorable reputation it does today. The 1906 publication of "The Jungle" by Upton Sinclair highlighted the horrors rampant in the meatpacking facilities and deteriorated the public's faith in the beef industry. Years of scandals had led people to view it as unclean meat, and as such, hamburgers weren't a highly sought-after food.

But Anderson and Ingram weren't about to let a little thing like a bad reputation stand between them and success. The entrepreneurial duo drummed up the idea that just a name could combat the negative perspectives towards beef. Their establishment was dubbed White Castle because nothing screamed clean and sanitary more than "white." Meanwhile, "castle" conveyed a sense of strength and dependability. Anderson and Ingram hoped the name and the building's all-white appearance would help customers trust the food's quality.