Subway may have once been king of the footlongs, but these days the decades-old sandwich chain is struggling to keep its place at the table. In an era where diners crave fresh concepts and fast casual flair, Subway has fallen behind and is starting to show its age.

It's a far cry from the brand's humble beginnings. The chain started as a money-making idea from 17-year-old Fred DeLuca, who opened his first sub sandwich shop — Pete's Super Submarine — in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1965 and used the money to pay for college. That first shop was named after his investor, Peter Buck, who put up $1,000 to get the sandwich shop idea underway, and sold sandwiches for less than a dollar. After growing to 16 locations less than 10 years later, the founder and his investment partner chose to franchise, at which point the Subway brand was born and quickly became a household name.

But the good times didn't last. Things started to slip in 2014 when sales declined by 3%, and competition from then-rivals such as McDonald's, Panera Bread, Jimmy John's, and Potbelly began to pick up. Like other restaurants and fast food chains, the pandemic stalled recovery for the chain with few drive-thrus and a weakening brand. Add in some public relations stumbles, unhappy franchisees, and intensifying competition, and Subway's path forward looks anything but clear. So, what went wrong, and can it be fixed? Here are 10 signs Subway is struggling to hold onto its place in the sandwich world.