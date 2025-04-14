Why Employees Say You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Breakfast At Subway
We here at The Takeout absolutely love fast food breakfast — especially when it's available all day long. However, not all fast food breakfast menus are created equal, and some are downright not worth trying out. Unfortunately, this is the case with Subway, the fast food sandwich chain that offers what's been described as low-quality breakfast all day, every day. And this isn't just us saying that Subway's breakfast isn't up to snuff; many past and present Subway employees have also noted that the chain's breakfast offerings are among the nine Subway menu items you should outright avoid due to the low-quality ingredients.
Subway employees specifically point toward the sausage and eggs — the latter of which is currently included in every breakfast option — as being among the lowest quality items on the menu at large. In a TikTok that has since been deleted but was quoted by Newsweek back in 2021, one longtime Subway employee said, "NEVER order breakfast ... Only god knows how old those eggs and sausages are."
The unfortunate downfall of Subway's breakfast
Concerns over Subway's breakfasts are far from a new phenomenon, but the chain has undoubtedly caught more flack in recent years for its lack of a great breakfast menu. However, things were quite different when it first rolled out its breakfast across the United States in 2010. The chain wowed many customers and quickly found success in the fast food breakfast market. But as the menu shrunk and its quality began to plummet, excitement for the options also died down.
In 2018, Subway restaurants were allowed to opt out entirely from the breakfast program, so the breakfast menu was no longer mandatory at locations nationwide. Thus, instead of Subway's breakfast being known for its innovative and unique breakfast sandwiches, it is now mostly criticized for its worsening quality and incredibly questionable egg patties.
If you want another reason to pick up anything but Subway as your early-morning go-to, the international sandwich chain has been known to hold off on serving its fresh bread until 11 a.m. each morning. This means that even if you get your standard non-breakfast sandwich from the chain for your first meal of the day, the meal is highly unlikely to be as fresh as you want it to be.