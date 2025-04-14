Why Employees Say You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Breakfast At Subway

Concerns over Subway's breakfasts are far from a new phenomenon, but the chain has undoubtedly caught more flack in recent years for its lack of a great breakfast menu. However, things were quite different when it first rolled out its breakfast across the United States in 2010. The chain wowed many customers and quickly found success in the fast food breakfast market. But as the menu shrunk and its quality began to plummet, excitement for the options also died down.

In 2018, Subway restaurants were allowed to opt out entirely from the breakfast program, so the breakfast menu was no longer mandatory at locations nationwide. Thus, instead of Subway's breakfast being known for its innovative and unique breakfast sandwiches, it is now mostly criticized for its worsening quality and incredibly questionable egg patties.

If you want another reason to pick up anything but Subway as your early-morning go-to, the international sandwich chain has been known to hold off on serving its fresh bread until 11 a.m. each morning. This means that even if you get your standard non-breakfast sandwich from the chain for your first meal of the day, the meal is highly unlikely to be as fresh as you want it to be.