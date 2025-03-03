9 Menu Items Subway Workers Warn Everyone To Avoid
Ever wonder what Subway employees really think about the food they serve? They spend their days crafting countless sandwich combinations, giving them unique insight into the menu, and ultimately, they know which items are worth ordering — and which aren't.
With this in mind, if your sandwich artist shows even a slight grimace as you order, take note. They may know something you don't, whether it's about the age of the ingredients that go into your sandwich, or the quality of that day's produce. Of course, you could always ask staff what to avoid while ordering, but many won't feel comfortable sharing their honest thoughts while on the clock. Fortunately, we did some digging to uncover the real opinions of Subway employees.
By researching online forums and articles, we found firsthand accounts of Subway staff members revealing which menu items they'd avoid. Some sandwiches are included here because they are incredibly messy — both to make and eat. Other menu items apparently fall short due to the quality (or lack thereof) of varied ingredients, or if they have unpleasant flavors, smells, and textures. So, whether you're looking to avoid a disappointing sandwich or are simply curious, let's peek behind the scenes to reveal some Subway secrets.
Meatball subs
Subway's Meatball Marinara sandwich contains meatballs made with a blend of beef and pork, drenched in marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan and provolone cheeses. The Boss sandwich takes things one step further by adding pepperoni. Customers can customize either meatball sub with extra toppings. But regardless of how you construct these sandwiches, employees warn that the chain's meatballs aren't always fresh.
A Reddit discussion between current and former Subway employees revealed that meatball protocols may vary wildly between different Subway locations. Some branch managers reportedly toss unused meatballs at the end of the day, while others allegedly hang onto them longer than they should. One employee shared that the meatballs "only have a four-hour life span in the hot well. After that, we [are] supposed to discard them. According to Subway. But [at] the four Subway stores that I've worked at, not one of them follow[s] that rule." Another worker chimed in, "Our meatballs are never thrown away, ever. They last at least 12 hours in the hot well."
When meatballs sit out too long or are reheated too often, their quality can drop as they become dry and less flavorful. If the meat isn't cooled and reheated properly, it may also enter the food-temperature "Danger Zone," a range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit that provides conditions for bacteria to grow alarmingly fast. While it's hard to know exactly how each chain stores its meatballs, a 2020 report published by the Springfield News-Leader showed that a local Subway did not abide by temperature safety protocols regarding its meatballs. So, if you're craving tomato sauce and cheese — but not salmonella — read our honest review of Subway's personal pizzas. This might not be Subway's most popular item, but it could spare you from any meatball mishaps.
Chicken subs
Subway offers several chicken sandwiches on their regular menu, along with limited-time options. However, many of these chicken-based offers have been criticized by previous employees for everything from quality to freshness to smell. One employee shared their grievances on Reddit, explaining that "the 'grilled' chicken does not smell like chicken when we take it out of the bag. It smells more like wet dog/cat food." That aroma definitely doesn't whet our appetites. And even if the smell is masked by other ingredients, we now know what lies beneath.
Another Reddit thread urged customers to avoid the Chipotle Chicken or Teriyaki Chicken subs, with one former worker explaining that the "chicken is given a two-day shelf life, once in the counter. However, these two [subs] bypass this and get four days, and can get a little stinky." This worker posted these comments nearly a decade ago and worked at a British Subway location, but a former employee at an American Subway replied that the Chicken Teriyaki meat "had a five-day shelf [life] and we were told that once it reaches the fifth day, to just change the date." So whichever side of the Atlantic you're on, it's possible that Subway's chicken is older than you'd think, which doesn't bode well for fresh flavors.
Currently, the Baja Chipotle Chicken sub is only a limited-time offer at select locations. And although you won't find Chicken Teriyaki subs on Subway's standard menu, they may return in the future. But luckily, if you're looking for a solid chicken option, not all hope is lost, because the Rotisserie-Style Chicken has been recommended on social media as one of the chain's better meat options.
Tuna subs
According to workers, not all of Subway's tuna sandwiches are created equal, and the tuna salad's quality depends on each individual branch. On Reddit, a previous employee explains that their role included troubleshooting at poorly operating branches, and one of the first things they looked at was the tuna. At some locations, the tuna was "always several days older than expiration." They explained that the staff was typically to blame for this, since "they tended to just cover the date label with a new one to avoid making more."
Another Reddit user described similar issues. "At the store I worked at, old tuna just got mixed in with new tuna, and people usually didn't notice." They also described the process of making this tuna salad, which sounds like it involves exorbitant amounts of mayo and "a giant flaky pressed tuna patty that doesn't look edible in the first place."
These aren't the only times Subway's tuna sandwich has faced scrutiny. In 2021, a California woman sued the chain, claiming that there was no actual tuna fish in their tuna sandwiches. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, it sparked controversy among consumers. Subsequently, the New York Times conducted scientific testing on tuna sandwiches from three Subway locations, and found zero evidence of tuna fish in any of the samples. However, "Inside Edition" felt something was fishy about this story, and decided to conduct another experiment, which resulted in discovering real tuna fish in Subway's tuna sandwiches. Nonetheless, while it's safe to assume Subway's tuna sandwiches contain real fish, we can't attest to the quality or freshness of the tuna at every branch.
Anything on lavash bread
Subway rolled out its new lavash bread in 2024. The chain describes this Middle-Eastern-style bread as pillowy, which conjures up images of soft, bubbly bread. However, people claim that it's actually thinner than Subway's previous flatbread option. Meanwhile, employees aren't impressed with the lavash bread texture, with one opinionated worker complaining on Reddit that "the bread feels like chalk, and toasting it makes it into an instant cracker."
Subway currently offers all its wrap sandwiches on lavash bread, including Honey Mustard Chicken, Cheesy Garlic Steak, and the Philly. Lavash is also the base for Subway's Dippers, with options of Pepperoni & Cheese, Double Cheese, and Chicken & Cheese. However, the same Reddit-commenting employee discourages customers from purchasing these snacks, describing them as having much more bread than fillings — "the pepperoni and cheese dippers have literally two slices of pepperoni and American cheese in them."
Meanwhile, you can also substitute ordinary bread options with lavash for regular sandwiches, but employees might not recommend it — particularly for those meatball subs. Those are messy enough as is, and this problem is only exacerbated on lavash bread, which doesn't soak up the marinara sauce well. So, if you request a meatball sub on lavash and notice that your sandwich artist seems dismayed, it's because they are. They know that making a structurally sound meatball sub in lavash is nearly impossible. Even if that meatball lavash stays together in transit, it's bound to fall apart upon being eaten, leading to customer complaints.
Breakfast items
Did you know that you can get breakfast at Subway? If not, we can't say you're missing out — even Subway employees wouldn't recommend the chain's breakfast items. Newsweek reported that in a private TikTok video, an ex-employee warned customers to "NEVER order breakfast. ... God knows how old those eggs and sausages are." Sadly, eggs are a primary ingredient in Subway's breakfast sandwiches and wraps.
Ultimately, the chain's "Eat Fresh" tagline may not ring true in the egg department. Instead, what fast food breakfast fans should know about Subway's eggs is that they're considered to be lacking in freshness and flavor. For starters, the eggs come frozen, and customers have complained that they're still cold when served. And although Subway has expressed a commitment to ethically sourced ingredients, the egg patties may still contain additives like xantham gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. The gums are used as thickening agents, giving the patties a more satisfying mouthfeel, while citric acid is a common preservative in processed foods.
However, neither of these substances would seem necessary if the eggs were fresh and fluffy to begin with. If you're craving a morning meal but want to live by that "Eat Fresh" mantra, read up on how fast food chains prepare breakfast sandwich eggs before choosing where to dine.
Homestyle Chicken Salad subs
The Homestyle Chicken Salad sandwich is one of Subway's newer items, hitting stores nationwide in April of 2024. It isn't listed under the chicken sandwiches, but as a club sandwich and as a wrap. Unfortunately, neither of these menu items has lived up to employee expectations.
One employee explained on Reddit, that the chicken salad is actually just the Rotisserie-Style Chicken meat "with mayo squirted into it." This information is essentially accurate, according to a Subway press release. But while we love rotisserie chicken and mayonnaise, we had higher hopes for a chicken salad sub. Chicken and mayo are simply base ingredients, and many other ingredients are crucial when considering how to turn humble chicken salad into a gourmet offering. Think crunchy celery, zesty mustard, or salty olives.
In 2010, Subway offered a limited-time Orchard Chicken Salad Sandwich that sounded far more exciting. Diced chicken breasts were combined with apple chunks, raisins, and cranberries in a light, creamy mayo. This sweet-and-salty sandwich evoked autumn vibes, and brought something unique to the menu. Echoing the sentiment of at least one Subway employee, the newer Homestyle Chicken Salad sub is merely the Rotisserie-Style Chicken with an extra condiment.
Veggie Delite subs
It's no surprise that Subway menu items boast a lot of vegetables. But sadly, they're not always as fresh as we'd hope. While employees haven't specifically singled out Subway's Veggie Delite sandwich, past workers have complained about the chain's produce that goes into this menu option.
One Reddit user describes an experience with a particularly stingy boss who didn't believe in wasting produce — even to the detriment of quality. "I was yelled at multiple times for trying to throw away rotten veggies," the post reveals. "Some of the tomatoes were so squishy that they would explode when cutting them." On the same note, Newsweek highlighted concerns about Subway's vegetable freshness. It cited a former employee's TikTok post alleging that "our veggies aren't really that fresh," as produce deliveries occurred just "once a week."
Vegetables are primary ingredients in Subway's salads and protein bowls, and as an optional topping on sandwiches. However, the chain's produce is central to the Veggie Delite sub. This simple vegetarian sandwich consists of tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, baby spinach, and lettuce on multigrain bread. If ordering this sub, make sure to check the ingredients selection for the freshness of your location's produce before ordering.
Cold Cut Combo subs
If you love deli meats, Subway's Cold Cut Combo seems like an obvious choice. This deli classic comes with ham, salami, and turkey-based bologna. Like many Subway menu items, it's offered as a sandwich, wrap, protein bowl, or salad. So what's wrong with it? As a previous employee describes on Reddit, the Cold Cut Combo contains "gross nasty fillers. It's like everything wrong with a hot dog, but worse."
Several of Subway's sandwiches are made with cold cuts, and you don't hear complaints about all of them. However, the Cold Cut Combo is made with bologna, a divisive deli meat. People often consider bologna to be a highly processed product derived from low-quality meat cuts, making that hot dog comparison fitting. However, not all bologna deserves this bad rap, especially since some bologna brands use high-quality ingredients.
In 2023, Subway locations stopped using pre-sliced meat in hopes of making better sandwiches, and introduced deli meat slicers to provide fresher quality. However, Subway might be regretting these new meat slicers, as they reportedly haven't improved sales or customer satisfaction. And if you weren't a fan of cold cuts to begin with — particularly bologna — fancy new machinery isn't going to change that.
Any sandwich that's been overstuffed
If you're one to push the boundaries of those bread slices — and your sandwich artist — by asking to overload your sandwich with extra veggies, we'd think twice. A Subway employee took to Reddit to express that sandwich artists are put in a difficult position if they comply with the requests of customers who demand heaping piles of vegetables on their subs. "If owners see us doing it on camera, we're in trouble," the employee lamented. "But if we refuse to put more veggies, customers give us trouble. ... So either way, we're in trouble." Additionally, your sandwich can get sloppy quickly if you force employees to overstuff them with toppings and sauces.
Overstuffing is also an issue because Subway sandwiches aren't sliced straight through the middle. In the past, the distinctive way Subway used to cut its subs was with a V-shaped slice from the top. Nowadays, the chain uses a hinge cut, which according to Subway's X account, is "better for allowing you to pile on the ingredients you want." Obviously, the chain is aware that its customers try to get more bang for their buck with extra toppings. But while there may not be a written limit on the maximum amount allowable, there is an unspoken one. If the sandwich closes completely without a fight, you're in the clear. Otherwise, expect a disgruntled sandwich artist and a sloppy sub.