9 Menu Items Subway Workers Warn Everyone To Avoid

Ever wonder what Subway employees really think about the food they serve? They spend their days crafting countless sandwich combinations, giving them unique insight into the menu, and ultimately, they know which items are worth ordering — and which aren't.

With this in mind, if your sandwich artist shows even a slight grimace as you order, take note. They may know something you don't, whether it's about the age of the ingredients that go into your sandwich, or the quality of that day's produce. Of course, you could always ask staff what to avoid while ordering, but many won't feel comfortable sharing their honest thoughts while on the clock. Fortunately, we did some digging to uncover the real opinions of Subway employees.

By researching online forums and articles, we found firsthand accounts of Subway staff members revealing which menu items they'd avoid. Some sandwiches are included here because they are incredibly messy — both to make and eat. Other menu items apparently fall short due to the quality (or lack thereof) of varied ingredients, or if they have unpleasant flavors, smells, and textures. So, whether you're looking to avoid a disappointing sandwich or are simply curious, let's peek behind the scenes to reveal some Subway secrets.