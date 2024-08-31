The Distinctive Way Subway Used To Cut Its Subs

Before the national sub landscape was also occupied by chains like Firehouse Subs and Jersey Mike's, Subway ruled. The first Subway location opened in 1965, and it hasn't strayed from its original mission of serving sandwiches — probably smart, given Subway's recent business troubles. However, Subway, like all chains, attempts innovations to keep with the times and lower operating costs. Subway even changed the way it cuts its iconic sandwiches, to the dismay of longtime sub fans.

From when Subway first debuted all the way through the late nineties, sandwich artists would cut the top off the bread for your customized sandwich. Known to Subway employees as a U-Gouge or informally, as a V-Cut, this method of slicing bread created a channel to keep all those meats and toppings in place. As customers asked for more and more fillings in their sandwiches, Subway pivoted to a cut that enabled the bread to be opened wider. Decades after the update, the company still defends the decision to abandon the old method, taking to X (then Twitter) in 2016 to proclaim, "Our current hinge cut is better for allowing you to pile on the ingredients you want."

While there doesn't appear to be an announcement related to exactly when Subway retired the U-Gouge, Redditors report that the phaseout may have begun in the late '90s. Alas, this means modern-day workers aren't going to know what the customer means if they request their bread to be sliced in the old style. So, no trendy TikTok hack here, but rather a lesson in how the smallest measures in fast food can help create efficiencies in the day-to-day biz.

