Stop Overlooking Ikea's Food Court In 2026: It's Actually One Of The Cheapest Places To Eat

Costco members may boast about its food court and all of the wonders therein, but I feel no FOMO despite never having stepped foot in a Costco. Sure, $1.50 for a hot dog and soda is a steal these days, but I know a place to get hot dogs for just $0.50: the Ikea Swedish Bistro (this is the price for Ikea Family members, anyway). If you don't want to join the store's free rewards program, hot dogs are still just $1 while plant-based and veggie dogs (something Costco's food court doesn't offer) are $0.95 and $0.90, respectively. For $1.50 you can order a hot dog topped with mac and cheese, while double dogs (two on a bun) are $1.75. (Cringe alert: Ikea's signage awkwardly insists on calling the hot dogs "glizzies." No, Swedish superstore, slightly dated American slang is not a good fit for you.)

Ikea food court cheap eats don't stop with hot dogs, either. Another unskippable Ikea food item to be found at the Swedish Bistro is the meatball sundae, which is a mini taste of the most famous dish to be found at Ikea's sit-down restaurant which lies at the heart of the furniture maze. (The Bistro, like most mega-store food courts, is positioned to catch customers on the way out.) For $2.50, you get a scoop of mashed potatoes in a paper cup topped with a few meatballs in gravy and a spoonful of lingonberry jam. The food court also sells cheese pizza slices for $2.75, soft-serve frozen desserts starting at $1.65 for strawberry (vanilla costs $0.10 more), and cinnamon rolls for $1.50 (or half a dozen for $8).