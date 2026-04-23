15 Unskippable IKEA Foods

I love, love, love Ikea, but I hate flat-pack furniture. In fact, I only own maybe one or two Ikea pieces, plus an assortment of tchotchkes like cute coffee cups and stuffed animals. So why, you might ask, do I even patronize the big box store? My one-word answer: Food. The restaurant is one of my favorites, and even when I'm not in the mood for meatballs, I can relax on a couch while enjoying a cup of coffee (free for Ikea Family rewards members!) and a slice of cake. The bistro also makes for a fun, quick stop for a super-cheap hot dog (less expensive than Costco's, and you don't have to pay a membership fee). No trip to Ikea would be complete without a swing through the Swedish food market to pick up some take-home goodies. (Ikea may intend its food to lure you into spending more on furniture, but ha! I'm just buying more food.)

Over the years, I've eaten my way through most of the menu items, some of which, alas, are no longer available. Ikea, if you're reading this, please bring back the räksmörgås shrimp sandwich! Certain classics, however, tend to stick around — you know those meatballs aren't going anywhere, and neither are the cinnamon buns. New items, too, join the lineup from time to time, and of course, I have to check those out, too. The following constitutes a list of currently available must-try items from Ikea's restaurant and bistro. As a bonus, it's followed by a few of my food market picks.