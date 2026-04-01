11 Sit-Down Chains With The Cheapest Deals Outside Of Happy Hour

Going out to eat is one of those simple pleasures in life that's suddenly not so simple. We're not even talking about the difficulties of making a reservation at some hot new dining destination (or worse, having that reservation stolen by robots!). Instead, we're reeling from sticker shock just looking at menu prices. Even fast food's crazy expensive these days (here's our list of the most overpriced chains), and food trucks ... fuhgeddaboutit. (Since when did it become acceptable to charge $20 for a burger with no fries, no drink, and no place to sit?) Surprisingly enough, some of the better dining deals you'll find these days are at sit-down restaurants, meaning they come complete with tables, chairs, silverware, and non-paper plates.

The deals on this list all come from the more casual end of the spectrum, since the more upscale ones don't tend to be so big on discounts, nor, if they did, would they necessarily reduce the price down into what we'd call "affordable" territory (meaning, a middle-class family could eat there without feeling too much financial pain). Even so, these lower-priced restaurants all offer the full dining out experience — being seated at a table, ordering off a menu, having your food arrive hot on a plate instead of crammed into a styrofoam box — at prices that, in some cases, may be less than what you'd pay for fast food. One note on these deals, though: While all were current at the time of writing, it's possible that they're not available at each location, and they may also be changed or discontinued at any time.