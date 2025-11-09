The Easiest Way To Save Money At Texas Roadhouse Won't Limit Your Portion Size
Unless you're made out of money, then you know the pain of deeply contemplating your decision to drop by one of your favorite spots like Texas Roadhouse as you nurse your last few bucks before payday; you can afford it, but you probably should hold off until the time is opportune. But we've found a loophole. You can have Texas Roadhouse without paying the full price, and it doesn't involve a hack – just show up early.
The early menu usually runs in the late afternoon to early evening, though the exact hours can vary by location. It's designed to bring in customers before the usual dinner rush, which means you'll also dodge long waits for a table. If you already eat on the early side, it's an easy way to make your favorite steak, chicken, or seafood dinner a little lighter on your wallet. And even if you don't eat early, the kind of deals that you can get on your favorite meal will motivate you to start.
The same entrees for less
The appeal of the Early Dine deal is that it doesn't ask you to compromise on what you order; you don't get a separate "discount" menu that feels like an afterthought that isn't part of the good stuff on the regular menu. Instead, you can choose from a selection of Texas Roadhouse favorites like steak dinners, grilled chicken, and even some seafood options, paired with the same sides you'd get later in the night.
The chain's Early Dine deal lets you order select full-size entrees — your steak meal is the same as it would be during regular dinner hours, just cheaper. This makes it a better value than splitting an entree or cutting back on add-ons just to save some cash. You still get the famous warm rolls with cinnamon butter, a choice of sides, and the same lively Texas Roadhouse atmosphere. If you usually spring for an appetizer or dessert, the money saved on your entree might make it easier to treat yourself without feeling like you've gone over budget.
The savings per plate might not look dramatic if you're just dining for one, but they can add up fast for families or groups. Knocking a few dollars off each entree can easily mean $10 to $20 in total savings on the bill. For regular Texas Roadhouse visitors, those savings can stack up over time, making the Early Dine option a smart long-term habit.
Check your location's schedule before you go
The Early Dine deal is available at most Texas Roadhouse locations, but the hours aren't the same everywhere. Many restaurants offer it Monday through Thursday, typically in the late afternoon — often starting around 3 or 4 p.m. and wrapping up right before the main dinner rush. Some locations even include weekends, but others keep it strictly to weekdays.
A little planning can go a long way; it's important to call your local restaurant or check its online menu before heading out, as it will save you the disappointment of missing the time window. If you're timing it right, you might even get one of the quieter, pre-dinner service hours when the staff has more time to chat and your food comes out faster.
Eating earlier also has the bonus of avoiding the longest wait times. Texas Roadhouse is known for getting busy, especially on Friday nights and weekends. Early Dine customers often breeze past the long lines that form later in the evening. If you like stretching your dining budget while still getting the full Texas Roadhouse experience, Early Dine is a no-brainer.
I recommend this to first-timers as a way to introduce them to the restaurant, because I've gone at times when it was busy and hated it because it was too noisy, and the food took forever to come out. You'll pay less for the same portion sizes, enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere, and maybe even get home early enough to avoid that post-dinner food coma from hitting too late.