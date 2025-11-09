The Easiest Way To Save Money At Texas Roadhouse Won't Limit Your Portion Size

The Early Dine deal is available at most Texas Roadhouse locations, but the hours aren't the same everywhere. Many restaurants offer it Monday through Thursday, typically in the late afternoon — often starting around 3 or 4 p.m. and wrapping up right before the main dinner rush. Some locations even include weekends, but others keep it strictly to weekdays.

A little planning can go a long way; it's important to call your local restaurant or check its online menu before heading out, as it will save you the disappointment of missing the time window. If you're timing it right, you might even get one of the quieter, pre-dinner service hours when the staff has more time to chat and your food comes out faster.

Eating earlier also has the bonus of avoiding the longest wait times. Texas Roadhouse is known for getting busy, especially on Friday nights and weekends. Early Dine customers often breeze past the long lines that form later in the evening. If you like stretching your dining budget while still getting the full Texas Roadhouse experience, Early Dine is a no-brainer.

I recommend this to first-timers as a way to introduce them to the restaurant, because I've gone at times when it was busy and hated it because it was too noisy, and the food took forever to come out. You'll pay less for the same portion sizes, enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere, and maybe even get home early enough to avoid that post-dinner food coma from hitting too late.