Order Tastier Texas Roadhouse Steaks With These Magic Words
The more expensive it gets to dine out, the more we appreciate Texas Roadhouse. For one thing, the steaks are quite tasty, but won't cost you a fortune like they might at high-end steakhouses. For another, with a few ordering hacks, you can not only get a cheaper steak dinner (try ordering off the kids' menu) but one that's even more flavorful. One of these tips involves making a polite request for some of the seasoning that typically comes with a chicken dish.
If you've ever cast your eyes over the non-beef section of Texas Roadhouse's menu, you may have seen an entree called herb-crusted chicken. The restaurant doesn't disclose the blend of seasonings used in the dish, but copycat recipe bloggers seem to think it involves basil, dill, garlic, oregano, paprika, pepper, and salt. Unless you're trying to DIY it, it doesn't really matter what's in there, since whatever it is, it tastes great on chicken and even better on steak. Ask your server nicely for some of the herb-crusted chicken seasoning (also known as roaster seasoning to some), and they may bring you a small portion. When sprinkled over a steak in place of salt and pepper, it really elevates the taste.
Other ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse steak
The herb-crusted chicken isn't the only Texas Roadhouse item that has its own special seasoning blend, since there's also a mix used for the sauteed mushrooms that's said to contain both black and white pepper along with garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. If your server isn't in a rush, you could ask them to bring you both the mushroom seasoning and the roaster seasoning so you can see for yourself which one you like better on steak. Another idea is to top your steak with a compound butter — save some of the cinnamon-honey butter that comes with the rolls if you're a fan of sweet-savory combos, or ask for the garlic butter that comes with shrimp or the lemon pepper butter you get with salmon. (You can also request these butters for your rolls if you prefer savory to sweet.)
Anyone willing to spend a few extra bucks can choose from one of several steak add-ons Texas Roadhouse has listed on its menu. The cheapest of these is jack cheese, costing just 50 cents (at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin location, that is — your results may vary depending on geography.) Blue (or "bleu") cheese crumbles are 79 cents, while sauteed mushrooms and onions are $2.29. This add-on is highly customizable, allowing you to choose between mushrooms or onions and add either brown or white gravy. The most expensive option is grilled shrimp, priced at $3.99 for three, which works out to $1.33 per shrimp. Still, you do get some extra protein that way.