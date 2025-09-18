Order Tastier Texas Roadhouse Steaks With These Magic Words

The more expensive it gets to dine out, the more we appreciate Texas Roadhouse. For one thing, the steaks are quite tasty, but won't cost you a fortune like they might at high-end steakhouses. For another, with a few ordering hacks, you can not only get a cheaper steak dinner (try ordering off the kids' menu ) but one that's even more flavorful. One of these tips involves making a polite request for some of the seasoning that typically comes with a chicken dish.

If you've ever cast your eyes over the non-beef section of Texas Roadhouse's menu, you may have seen an entree called herb-crusted chicken. The restaurant doesn't disclose the blend of seasonings used in the dish, but copycat recipe bloggers seem to think it involves basil, dill, garlic, oregano, paprika, pepper, and salt. Unless you're trying to DIY it, it doesn't really matter what's in there, since whatever it is, it tastes great on chicken and even better on steak. Ask your server nicely for some of the herb-crusted chicken seasoning (also known as roaster seasoning to some), and they may bring you a small portion. When sprinkled over a steak in place of salt and pepper, it really elevates the taste.