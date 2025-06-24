For A Savory Twist On Texas Roadhouse Rolls, Use One Ordering Hack

I enjoy dining out at Texas Roadhouse as much as anyone (and probably a lot more than those whose budgets run to more expensive steakhouse chains like Ruth's Chris). Still, there's one thing about the experience that has been disappointing me for years. While the rest of the world seems to swear that Texas Roadhouse's rolls are the best, I'm not a fan of the cinnamon-honey butter. What I didn't know until just recently was that there's an Texas Roadhouse ordering hack that will allow you to get cinnamon-free rolls: All you need to do is ask. (Who knew?)

According to a Redditor who worked at a number of Texas Roadhouse locations, it's possible to request that the rolls come without cinnamon-honey butter, although you'll need to do it before they arrive since melted butter is brushed over the top before they get to the table. You can also swap the sweet stuff out for the plain butter that comes with baked potatoes or for one of two other flavored butters the chain offers. There's garlic butter, which typically accompanies shrimp, and also lemon pepper butter, which is used on salmon entrees. If you, too, prefer savory to sweet, any of these options might make the rolls more enjoyable.