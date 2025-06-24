For A Savory Twist On Texas Roadhouse Rolls, Use One Ordering Hack
I enjoy dining out at Texas Roadhouse as much as anyone (and probably a lot more than those whose budgets run to more expensive steakhouse chains like Ruth's Chris). Still, there's one thing about the experience that has been disappointing me for years. While the rest of the world seems to swear that Texas Roadhouse's rolls are the best, I'm not a fan of the cinnamon-honey butter. What I didn't know until just recently was that there's an Texas Roadhouse ordering hack that will allow you to get cinnamon-free rolls: All you need to do is ask. (Who knew?)
According to a Redditor who worked at a number of Texas Roadhouse locations, it's possible to request that the rolls come without cinnamon-honey butter, although you'll need to do it before they arrive since melted butter is brushed over the top before they get to the table. You can also swap the sweet stuff out for the plain butter that comes with baked potatoes or for one of two other flavored butters the chain offers. There's garlic butter, which typically accompanies shrimp, and also lemon pepper butter, which is used on salmon entrees. If you, too, prefer savory to sweet, any of these options might make the rolls more enjoyable.
The butter flavor might also affect what you do with leftover rolls
In addition to providing Texas Roadhouse ordering tips and inside info, the original poster on the aforementioned Reddit thread also suggested something to do with your leftover rolls –- taking them home and using them to make french toast. You could also swap them out for the french bread used in our Wake and Bake breakfast casserole. Of course, this is assuming you opted for the rolls with honey-cinnamon butter. If you went with either plain, garlic, or lemon pepper butter on your rolls, they could instead be used in a savory strata made with eggs, cheese, and sausage.
Leftover honey-cinnamon rolls could also be used to make bread pudding or an extra-sweet (and round) version of a Japanese fruit sandwich. Savory rolls, on the other hand, would make ideal croutons, or you could put them to use in the bread-based Italian salad known as panzanella. (Yes, we've got a recipe for this, too.) They can also be allowed to dry out, then crushed up to make a coating for fried chicken, fish, or anything else you might want to cover with crumbs prior to frying.
Of course, you can also reheat your sweet or savory Texas Roadhouse rolls to enjoy as is. If you wrap them in foil and gently warm them in a slow oven, they can be restored to a state similar to when they first arrived at your table.