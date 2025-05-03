12 Texas Roadhouse Ordering Hacks You'll Want To Try

One of the best parts of dining at Texas Roadhouse is, in our opinion, the baskets of freshly-baked rolls, served with tubs of Honey Cinnamon Butter. Part of what makes Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls so good is the fact that they're baked every five minutes to ensure that they are as fresh as possible. If you want to experience the same pillows of fluffy bread for yourself at home, several TikTok users have revealed how you can add a serving to your order.

In order to do this, you need to submit an order online or through the app. The rolls are located under the "Sides & Extras" section of the menu, and you are able to choose between a half-dozen or a dozen. Each serving comes with Honey Cinnamon Butter. Other TikTok users noted in the comments that you can also call into the restaurant and order the rolls to go if the rolls are unavailable on the website or app. We can't guarantee that you won't be told no, but it can't hurt to try.

If you do manage to get your hands on some of the iconic bread, you can even store it to enjoy later. To reheat the Texas Roadhouse rolls at home and recreate their first-day fluffiness, wrap them in a slightly wet paper towel and microwave them in 10-second intervals until warm. You can also wrap them in foil and pop them in the oven, or air fry them for a few minutes.