What Grade Of Beef Does Texas Roadhouse Serve?

Like endless shrimp at Red Lobster and Olive Garden's soup, salad, and breadsticks, Texas Roadhouse is the casual chain serving up a parade of beef cuts. With a menu that also features Texas Roadhouse's beloved bread rolls with cinnamon butter, Chicken Critter salads, and fried catfish, you might wonder where the quality of the steak lands.

Texas Roadhouse lets customers hand-pick steaks from a clear display case that greets them right as they enter the restaurant. And, according to the chain's website, customers will find fresh, USDA Choice steaks that are hand-cut by in-house butchers. Every cut of beef on Texas Roadhouse's menu, from sirloin to ribeye to a hefty porterhouse T-bone, carries this USDA Choice label. In fact, steaks make up 43% of the chain's menu, and its six-ounce sirloin is its best-seller.

The restaurant chain boasts that its beef is always freshly cut, never frozen, and strictly sourced from suppliers in the United States and Canada. Texas Roadhouse's steaks are mouthwateringly good, but what does the USDA Choice label have to do with that?