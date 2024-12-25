Upgrade Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom With A Tasty Addition
Not to be confused with the Bloomin' Onion served by Outback Steakhouse, the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom is a similar menu item that people have been talking about lately. Some people love this appetizer, while others feel that it misses the mark completely. Whether you're for or against the Cactus Bloom at Texas Roadhouse, you should be upgrading your order by topping it with pulled pork. After a TikTok about it, the (apparently) not-so-secret menu add-on went viral with fans of the franchise clamoring for more tips.
But, first things first, what is a Cactus Blossom? Well, it's pretty much a large onion cut strategically (to make it appear flower-like) that's then battered and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Already a savory treat, the appetizer is served with Cajun sauce that adds just enough spice to each bite. Ask your server for the addition of pulled pork when ordering. You can even enquire about barbecue sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Suddenly, a Cactus Blossom is more than just a deep-fried onion and becomes packed with protein and a lot harder to eat without a fork. But pulled pork isn't the only topping you're allowed to add to this appetizer.
More secret Cactus Blossom toppings
Texas Roadhouse remains popular for many reasons including the fact that the kitchen will happily "smother" your steak for you. Turns out, Texas Roadhouse is happy to smother a Cactus Blossom as well. In this case, the term specifically means topping your fried onions with melted Jack Cheese. You can also add sautéed onions, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Use this tip to add a little more fiber to your dish.
However, it gets even better. Once you realize that you can order gravy as a smothered Cactus Blossom topping poutine-style, or have it in a bowl on the side, there's just no going back. Take it a step further, and order a side of chili and pour this over the top of your crunchy onion. The Cactus Blossom is a treasured menu item that stands out all by itself, but that doesn't mean that there isn't room for improvement. Seems like America will never give up on its love for steakhouses, so there's no reason to avoid heading to Texas Roadhouse to try out these Cactus Blossom pro tips.