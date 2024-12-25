Upgrade Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom With A Tasty Addition

Not to be confused with the Bloomin' Onion served by Outback Steakhouse, the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom is a similar menu item that people have been talking about lately. Some people love this appetizer, while others feel that it misses the mark completely. Whether you're for or against the Cactus Bloom at Texas Roadhouse, you should be upgrading your order by topping it with pulled pork. After a TikTok about it, the (apparently) not-so-secret menu add-on went viral with fans of the franchise clamoring for more tips.

But, first things first, what is a Cactus Blossom? Well, it's pretty much a large onion cut strategically (to make it appear flower-like) that's then battered and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Already a savory treat, the appetizer is served with Cajun sauce that adds just enough spice to each bite. Ask your server for the addition of pulled pork when ordering. You can even enquire about barbecue sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Suddenly, a Cactus Blossom is more than just a deep-fried onion and becomes packed with protein and a lot harder to eat without a fork. But pulled pork isn't the only topping you're allowed to add to this appetizer.