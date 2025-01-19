Texas Roadhouse Is The Ultimate Hack For Easy Meal Prep

If you're an avid meal prepper, you likely know there are many ingredient shortcuts worth taking. So there's nothing wrong with store-bought, pre-made foods. With that in mind, Texas Roadhouse offers Family Pack meals for anywhere between $40 and $65, depending on the dish chosen.

The family packs can have a main entrée of either cheeseburgers, grilled chicken, pulled pork, beef tips, sirloin, strip steak, or ribs. If you're aiming for a more nutritious meal prep spread you might opt for the grilled chicken over the barbecue sauce-slathered ribs, but that's your call. Either way, your family pack meal also comes with a choice of a large salad, either house or Cesar, two dressings, two side dishes, and the chain's famous bread rolls with cinnamon butter.

Divided up into individual servings, this spread can be turned into about four hefty meals or pared down into smaller servings to go even farther. For example, you may not want to divide the four cheeseburgers into half servings, but the 8-ounce grilled chicken breasts could be.

Both the chicken and cheeseburger Family Packs cost $39.99. Anyone looking for a sirloin steak will have to be willing to drop closer to $55, but you'll be able to divy up two 8-ounce and two 6-ounce pieces of meat. At the end of the day, it's all about portioning, but the point is that it can be done for a bargain. Proper storage is key to making side dishes like seasoned rice or mashed potatoes last. So, try to avoid common food storage pitfalls and enjoy those warm bread rolls while you can.