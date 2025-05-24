How To Make An Insta-Worthy Japanese Fruit Sandwich At Home

If you've ever visited Japan — or have watched enviously as other people have — you've likely seen or tasted the country's signature fruit sandwiches. One of the most popular highlights at Japanese convenience stores (which are way better than the ones in the U.S.), fruit sandos consist of bread, whipped cream, and the fruit of your choosing, but are not quite as simple to make as they sound.

We learned about how to make these tasty treats from Namiko Hirasawa Chen, the founder of both JOC Goods and Just One Cookbook, who told us that, alongside the fruit and whipped cream that make up its interior, a unique property of fruit sandos is the soft, sweet bread used to make it. "Japanese whipped cream sandwiches are almost always made with shokupan, a fluffy, slightly sweet Japanese milk bread," Chen explained. "It's known for its pillowy texture and rich, milky flavor."

Chen's recipe for shokupan, while not as simple as the easiest method of making bread at home, isn't overly complex if you know what you're doing. By using warm water, sugar, salt, honey, instant yeast, bread flour, and dry milk powder, the delicious taste of shokupan — and, as a result, fruit sandos — is within reach. The sandwich is "something indulgent but not heavy," Chen told us.