If You're Lazy And You Know It, Make This Easy 'Bread'

To take your lazy loaf up a notch, you can easily tweak the flavors by changing up the seasonings or by adding simple extras. Savory crescent rolls are quite popular and are typically made by mixing seasonings into the melted butter before the dough goes in. Garlic and onion powders paired with Italian dressing seasoning or herbs like oregano, rosemary, and parsley are great choices. You can also sprinkle grated parmesan cheese into the butter or over the top before baking to bring a nice salty, nutty pop to your loaf. It's also delicious to mix in cinnamon and sugar for a dessert-type pastry. Stir these into the butter or, if you decide to cut the dough into pieces, toss them with the chunks before layering in the pan, similar to classic monkey bread.

While you might want to steer clear of low-fat butter to avoid ruining your bread, don't sleep on the other types of butter you can use. Salted butter can add depth, which is good for balancing the sweetness in dessert-style breads. Unsalted butter gives you greater control over the amount of sodium, which is a good idea when using salty seasonings or cheeses. Seasoned butters — whether you buy them at the store or make your own flavored butter by mixing in minced garlic, herbs, or spices — offer another great path to tasty bread. Pre-packaged flavored butters like garlic, apple butter, or cinnamon honey butter can also be used straight from the container to easily give your bread an even stronger flavor.