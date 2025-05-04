If You're Lazy And You Know It, Make This Easy 'Bread'
Let's be honest, baking bread from scratch feels rewarding but, if you're feeling a bit lazy, the time commitment involved in kneading and proofing isn't always practical. Sometimes you just want something that looks impressive without spending hours in the kitchen, and there's a clever way around this using canned crescent roll dough and a bundt pan. This easy bread-making technique skips the lengthy ingredient list and makes the whole process quite convenient by solely relying on store-bought dough. Start by putting chilled or room-temperature butter directly into the pan to coat it and build a smooth, buttery base for the bread.
After the butter is melted, the crescent dough comes into play. You'll want to keep the dough intact by opening the can and placing the gooey goodness end-to-end inside the bundt pan, right on top of the butter. You can cut the dough into smaller pieces or roll them into separate individual parts before putting them in, but laying the full dough works perfectly fine for creating a pull-apart loaf. Once it's baked, the delicious taste comes from the slightly sweet, buttery crescent dough, made even richer by the butter-coated pan, and any seasonings you use. It's a fantastic (and easy) kitchen trick for making a loaf of bread.
Taking your easy bread up a notch
To take your lazy loaf up a notch, you can easily tweak the flavors by changing up the seasonings or by adding simple extras. Savory crescent rolls are quite popular and are typically made by mixing seasonings into the melted butter before the dough goes in. Garlic and onion powders paired with Italian dressing seasoning or herbs like oregano, rosemary, and parsley are great choices. You can also sprinkle grated parmesan cheese into the butter or over the top before baking to bring a nice salty, nutty pop to your loaf. It's also delicious to mix in cinnamon and sugar for a dessert-type pastry. Stir these into the butter or, if you decide to cut the dough into pieces, toss them with the chunks before layering in the pan, similar to classic monkey bread.
While you might want to steer clear of low-fat butter to avoid ruining your bread, don't sleep on the other types of butter you can use. Salted butter can add depth, which is good for balancing the sweetness in dessert-style breads. Unsalted butter gives you greater control over the amount of sodium, which is a good idea when using salty seasonings or cheeses. Seasoned butters — whether you buy them at the store or make your own flavored butter by mixing in minced garlic, herbs, or spices — offer another great path to tasty bread. Pre-packaged flavored butters like garlic, apple butter, or cinnamon honey butter can also be used straight from the container to easily give your bread an even stronger flavor.