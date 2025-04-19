Why It's Time To Start Making Your Own Butter

When I was in fifth grade, my class took a field trip to one of those villages modeled to look like the towns of pioneer days. Seared in my memory is a costumed woman working an enormous, plunger-style butter churn on the porch of one of the log cabins. When I saw that, I was grateful to be living in a time when prepared butter could be bought from a store.

But history certainly does repeat itself. In these days of plenty and convenience, more and more people are concerned about what's in their food and many have begun to make foods they would've otherwise bought at the grocery store. Indeed, culinary DIY is trending, and making your own butter happens to be incredibly simple.

To make your own butter, you need cream and that's it. If you choose to make salted butter you'll need some salt — add as little or as much as you'd like. Either way, homemade butter is incredibly creamy and fresh-tasting. It can be slathered on your morning toast, used to fry your eggs or as part of biscuit dough, or as a base for creating delicious compound butters (if you know how to cook with butter, it doesn't matter if it's homemade or store-bought).

You may have accidentally made butter if you've ever made your own whipped cream. When cream is overwhipped, the fat solids begin to separate from the liquid buttermilk. Those solids are butter, and once cream turns to butter you can't change it back. The best news is, you don't need a giant butter churn to begin your butter-making ventures; a basic kitchen appliance will do.