Here's How Long Homemade Butter Really Lasts Before Going Bad
Making food from scratch is usually more work than simply buying it at the store. But with things like butter, that extra time is oh-so-worth-it. Churning your own butter only takes around 10 minutes and it's relatively simple. Even better, it'll last for two to three weeks in the fridge, which is perfect for people who regularly use butter for cooking or as a spread. Because the butter lasts so long, you'll only need to make it once or twice a month.
To make it, all you have to do is put heavy cream (with a little salt if you wish) into a food processor, blender, or churner and turn it until it solidifies. This process works because the blobs of fat in heavy cream begin to stick together, eventually becoming a large chunk of butter. After this, you'll want to strain that chunk so you can separate the buttermilk from the solid butter, and then wash the butter in a bowl filled with ice cold water. Doing this last step is important because it'll help you wash away any remaining bits of buttermilk. If you don't wash it, your butter might go bad more quickly.
Finally, you'll want to pat any remaining water from your chunk of butter with a spatula or a similar tool, and then give it whatever shape you want so it fits in your chosen container. Once you have your delicious homemade butter, all you have to do is put it in the fridge and enjoy it.
Other tips for making homemade butter
Just a few minutes a month for fresh homemade butter definitely sounds like a great deal. However, if it's still too much time for you, you can consider making a larger batch, separating it, and freezing it. Use airtight jars, aluminum foil, or plastic wraps to correctly freeze your butter, thereby expanding its life to an impressive nine months. Separating into smaller portions will allow you to always have some thawed butter in the fridge for use. With this method, you'll be able to get away with making butter just a couple of times per year.
You can also keep the buttermilk that comes out of the process to improve your home recipes. The ingredient is a great addition to boxed pancakes, adding extra flavor and moisture. You can also use it to make a deliciously tender buttermilk-braised pork shoulder. Buttermilk has countless uses in the kitchen, so don't let it go to waste.
Once you've mastered the art of making regular butter, don't be afraid to experiment with compound butter. This is just a fancy name for butter mixed with anything else. You can use sweet ingredients like cinnamon or fruits, or savory ingredients like herbs and shallots. The sky really is the limit with this type of butter, but since it has extra ingredients, you'll have to research how long each specific recipe lasts before it goes bad. Luckily, this is sometimes specified in recipes.