Here's How Long Homemade Butter Really Lasts Before Going Bad

Making food from scratch is usually more work than simply buying it at the store. But with things like butter, that extra time is oh-so-worth-it. Churning your own butter only takes around 10 minutes and it's relatively simple. Even better, it'll last for two to three weeks in the fridge, which is perfect for people who regularly use butter for cooking or as a spread. Because the butter lasts so long, you'll only need to make it once or twice a month.

To make it, all you have to do is put heavy cream (with a little salt if you wish) into a food processor, blender, or churner and turn it until it solidifies. This process works because the blobs of fat in heavy cream begin to stick together, eventually becoming a large chunk of butter. After this, you'll want to strain that chunk so you can separate the buttermilk from the solid butter, and then wash the butter in a bowl filled with ice cold water. Doing this last step is important because it'll help you wash away any remaining bits of buttermilk. If you don't wash it, your butter might go bad more quickly.

Finally, you'll want to pat any remaining water from your chunk of butter with a spatula or a similar tool, and then give it whatever shape you want so it fits in your chosen container. Once you have your delicious homemade butter, all you have to do is put it in the fridge and enjoy it.