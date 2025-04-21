What Room Temperature Really Means In Baking

Forgetting to leave your eggs, butter, cream, cheese, or yogurt out on the counter long enough to come to room temperature can really put a damper on your baking (especially any last-minute, impossibly fudgy Alton Brown double baked brownies). But what's the big deal with room temperature anyway? Is it an actual range of degrees? And does the world really end if you throw fridge butter in the mixer and hope for the best? Lucky for us (and your future White House-favorite chocolate chip cookies), Wilton Sweet Studio School Director, Sandy Folsom, is laying all the delicious details on the table for us. At room temperature, of course.

"Making sure you have ingredients at the temperature called for in the recipe is super important when baking as it ensures your batters, doughs, and frostings are even and well-emulsified," Folsom shares. Since baking is a precise science, improper temperatures can cause everything from chocolates to custards to seize, curdle, and congeal. "Room temperature ensures all the ingredients are equalized so they can cook at the same rate," she advises. Of course, that means they'll taste great, too.

So, how do you know when your ingredients have read the room? "'Room temperature' doesn't necessarily mean the actual temperature of your room as that can vary widely depending on your location," Folsom explains, adding, "Your ingredients should be between 65 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit." At that temperature, butter is soft, but not melty; and an egg loses its chill from the fridge and feels, y'know, like it's been hanging out on your kitchen counter.