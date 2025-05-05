The Texas Roadhouse Menu Hack That Gets You A Cheaper Steak Dinner
Texas Roadhouse may not be what you'd call a high-end steakhouse, but the chain still turns out a pretty tasty steak. That being said, as with many other steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse has raised its prices in recent years, meaning a meal there may still be a bit of a splurge for anyone on a budget. Happily, there is one way that you can shave a few bucks off the price of your meal, as long as you've got the nerve to do so: Order off the children's menu.
Texas Roadhouse actually has a two-tier children's menu, featuring kids' meals meant for smaller appetites as well as heartier meals presumably meant for older kids, although no age range is specified. While the former category includes such standard kid fare as chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and hot dogs, the latter includes ribs, fried chicken, and even a steak.
By all appearances, the Andy's steak, which features on the kids' menu, appears to be identical to the six-ounce sirloin on the adult menu (although the former comes with one side and a drink while the latter includes two sides and no drink). The kicker, though, is the price tag; the steak from the children's menu costs a few bucks less. (Prices may vary by area, but in some locations the Andy's steak is as much as $3 cheaper.)
Can you order off the kids' menu if you're an adult?
Texas Roadhouse's kids' menu may contain some bargains, but what if you're clearly over the age of 12 and you haven't got your parents in tow to play along? Well, Texas Roadhouse doesn't appear to have an official policy restricting its kids' menu items to any particular age group. At least, this policy is not posted on its website. There are some TikTok users, however, who have commented that particular Texas Roadhouse locations do not allow adults to order off the children's menu. Even if it is permitted, the food may come with a side order of side eye. According to some servers on Reddit, adults who order off the kids' menu are often viewed as cheapskates.
There is one way, however, to get your kids' meal without anyone knowing, and that is to order it for either pickup or delivery. The person who brings your meal to your car or your house has no way of knowing the ages of everyone who lives with you, and they're unlikely to ask. As a result, you'll get to enjoy your bargain-priced steak in peace.