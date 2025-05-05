The Texas Roadhouse Menu Hack That Gets You A Cheaper Steak Dinner

Texas Roadhouse may not be what you'd call a high-end steakhouse, but the chain still turns out a pretty tasty steak. That being said, as with many other steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse has raised its prices in recent years, meaning a meal there may still be a bit of a splurge for anyone on a budget. Happily, there is one way that you can shave a few bucks off the price of your meal, as long as you've got the nerve to do so: Order off the children's menu.

Texas Roadhouse actually has a two-tier children's menu, featuring kids' meals meant for smaller appetites as well as heartier meals presumably meant for older kids, although no age range is specified. While the former category includes such standard kid fare as chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and hot dogs, the latter includes ribs, fried chicken, and even a steak.

By all appearances, the Andy's steak, which features on the kids' menu, appears to be identical to the six-ounce sirloin on the adult menu (although the former comes with one side and a drink while the latter includes two sides and no drink). The kicker, though, is the price tag; the steak from the children's menu costs a few bucks less. (Prices may vary by area, but in some locations the Andy's steak is as much as $3 cheaper.)