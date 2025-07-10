13 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At Texas Roadhouse

Most restaurants have a traditional reservation system — Texas Roadhouse has a Call Ahead Seating service. This means that calling ahead, or requesting a table online or through the restaurant's app, doesn't actually guarantee immediate seating. Instead, it helps to cut down the wait time once guests arrive at the restaurant. While Texas Roadhouse welcomes walk-ins, the wait time for those who don't plan ahead is likely to be longer than for diners who use the Call Ahead Seating service.

So how do you use the restaurant's Call Ahead Seating option? It's simple. Place your request to dine about 30 to 60 minutes before arriving at the restaurant, specifying the number of patrons. The chain will add your name to the waitlist, placing you in front of any walk-ins that arrive after your call. Depending on the Texas Roadhouse location, you may be able to request to be placed on a waitlist for a specific day or time.

Diners unable to secure a table in the restaurant's dining room can sit in the restaurant's bar area. Operating on a first-come, first-served basis, the bar offers both food and drinks, as explained by one Quora user, "If the wait is too long, go sit at the bar. They'll serve you food there, too." Unfortunately, one TripAdvisor reviewer doesn't recommend the chain's bar service, saying, "Just don't let them seat you in the bar area. The bartender helps the wait staff in that part of the restaurant. They get so busy they won't have time to keep your tea filled up. I waited so long for help when I last ate there, my food got cold."