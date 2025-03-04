13 Regional Steak Styles You Need To Try At Least Once

A steak is the entrée of choice for most any kind of meal, ranging from a casual backyard cookout to a celebration of a night out at a fancy restaurant. That combination of velvety beef protein and melting fat is certainly tasty, but a steak is also fairly easy to make. It's pretty just meat and heat — a cut like a ribeye, sirloin, filet, for example, and placed in a broiler or atop a gas or charcoal powered grill for a few minutes, and then turned until it reaches a desired level of doneness.

Making a steak is so straightforward that the process lends itself to variation and interpretation. There are so many ways to make, serve, or improve a steak, and those methods are inspired by regional or local culinary tastes, ingredient availability, and historical preference. North America is a big place, and numerous steak ideas from around the continent have become established over the decades, changing up the heat source, seasonings, and cuts used. Here are some of the best and most intriguing regional steaks from all over the United States, Canada, and Europe that one should seek out.