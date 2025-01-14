What Is The Origin Of The Iconic Surf And Turf Combo?
If you wanted to splurge on dinner, you might order one of the many variations of surf and turf. The combination of steak and seafood has long been a favorite indulgence. Due to the quality and cost of the ingredients used, it's almost always one of the more expensive dishes on a menu, and for good reason. A thick, juicy steak and a luxurious topping of expensive lobster served on one plate is what dreams are made of. While it seems like the option has always been available, there was a time when this delicious combination was created, and it wasn't that long ago.
When historians look back on when people began pairing steak and seafood in the manner commonly associated with surf and turf, they narrow it down to sometime during the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. At least, this is when the term first started to appear in newspaper advertisements. It becomes murky when specifics come into play, because people on both ends of the country have taken credit for the dish.
A surf and turf battle
It's not a secret that the best seafood comes from coastal regions, so it's no surprise both the East and West Coasts want credit for the iconic surf and turf pairing. On the West Coast, there are claims the combination debuted during the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle, Washington. According to some, the restaurant in the famous Space Needle is the one to which credit is owed. There was also a mention of the general idea in a California newspaper in 1964. On the other side of the coin, there was a 1966 advertisement in a Lowell, Massachusetts newspaper for a meal of filet mignon and Alaskan crab legs. The term "surf and turf" was also specifically used in The New York Times in 1968.
But pinpointing where a popular food item is actually from is tricky. It might always remain a mystery as to which coast truly created the surf and turf in the first place. So when you order your next steak, just be glad that you have the option to enjoy it alongside a tasty lobster tail.