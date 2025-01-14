What Is The Origin Of The Iconic Surf And Turf Combo?

If you wanted to splurge on dinner, you might order one of the many variations of surf and turf. The combination of steak and seafood has long been a favorite indulgence. Due to the quality and cost of the ingredients used, it's almost always one of the more expensive dishes on a menu, and for good reason. A thick, juicy steak and a luxurious topping of expensive lobster served on one plate is what dreams are made of. While it seems like the option has always been available, there was a time when this delicious combination was created, and it wasn't that long ago.

When historians look back on when people began pairing steak and seafood in the manner commonly associated with surf and turf, they narrow it down to sometime during the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. At least, this is when the term first started to appear in newspaper advertisements. It becomes murky when specifics come into play, because people on both ends of the country have taken credit for the dish.