Bread Your Chicken Tenders With A Classic Salty Snack For Extra Crunch

Chicken tenders are a popular dish with adults and kids alike. While chicken tenders from restaurants are usually delicious, people don't always have the time or money to dine out. Still, there are ways to make restaurant-worthy chicken tenders at home and one surprising ingredient really elevates things: potato chips. Potato chips are a dime a dozen, so when picking out which ones you want to use, you've got a lot of flexibility. (Lay's chips are a good option as they provide a light crunch due to their thin texture.) Whichever chips you choose, the saltiness and grease will add to the overall flavor of the tenders without weighing them down too much. Now you just have to decide which flavor to go for.

Maybe you have a picky eater in the house or you want to get really creative: There's a chip flavor for everyone. Stick with plain salted varieties or try something unique like Maple Bacon or spicy chips. To make your breading, you'll need to crush the chips into tiny pieces. Prepare your dry seasonings and flour mix and your egg wash and brush the mixture onto your chicken before dunking the pieces into the chips. Try to make sure each piece has a balanced coating for a consistent crunch. You can shallow-fry your breaded chicken in oil or cook it in the oven for up to 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The result should be restaurant-worthy chicken tenders with some extra flavor.