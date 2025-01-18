Bread Your Chicken Tenders With A Classic Salty Snack For Extra Crunch
Chicken tenders are a popular dish with adults and kids alike. While chicken tenders from restaurants are usually delicious, people don't always have the time or money to dine out. Still, there are ways to make restaurant-worthy chicken tenders at home and one surprising ingredient really elevates things: potato chips. Potato chips are a dime a dozen, so when picking out which ones you want to use, you've got a lot of flexibility. (Lay's chips are a good option as they provide a light crunch due to their thin texture.) Whichever chips you choose, the saltiness and grease will add to the overall flavor of the tenders without weighing them down too much. Now you just have to decide which flavor to go for.
Maybe you have a picky eater in the house or you want to get really creative: There's a chip flavor for everyone. Stick with plain salted varieties or try something unique like Maple Bacon or spicy chips. To make your breading, you'll need to crush the chips into tiny pieces. Prepare your dry seasonings and flour mix and your egg wash and brush the mixture onto your chicken before dunking the pieces into the chips. Try to make sure each piece has a balanced coating for a consistent crunch. You can shallow-fry your breaded chicken in oil or cook it in the oven for up to 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The result should be restaurant-worthy chicken tenders with some extra flavor.
Other ways to amp up the crunch on chicken tenders
Pretzels are technically considered crackers, but some might argue they're basically a type of chips. Either way, this crunchy salted snack is another great option for chicken tender breading. You can make pretzel-breaded chicken tenders using the exact same method, simply swapping out the crushed chips. Pretzels are slightly more robust than chips, so you might find it's easier to blitz them in the food processor to achieve an even crumb.
If you're hoping to get rid of an old box of cereal in the pantry, you're also in luck. Instead of always choosing salty snacks, you can use more savory cereals like Wheaties, Cheerios, or Chex to achieve a tasty breading with a slightly sweet edge. You can even add a dash of Italian seasoning or some mustard and mayo for a bit of extra flavor. This recipe is a simple, flavorful, and delicious way to liven up a classic.