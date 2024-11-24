The Salty Pantry Snack That'll Kick Your Cookies Up Several Notches

Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? From the warm batches made with grandma's love, to the kinda dry, kinda bland, kinda crumbly Chips Ahoy, most of us can look back on our lives and say we've had largely pleasant experiences with this humble sweet treat. And while there's something to be said about perfecting a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, there's also merit in a chocolate chip cookie's sheer versatility. You can use countless ingredients to jazz your cookie up, from salt and dried fruits to adding bacon for a savory, umami kick.

Pretzels are one ingredient that's often overlooked. Throwing some crushed pretzels into your homemade or store bought cookie dough delivers a pop of saltiness and some crunch that pairs nicely with an ooey-gooey cookie. There's no wrong way to do this, but you may want to stick to a pretty thick crumble. If your pretzel pieces are too small, they could soak up too much liquid from the batter and soften up. You can also toss pretzels atop your cookies for even more texture. Just be sure to stick these pretzel toppers on halfway through the baking process to make sure they don't slide off or burn.