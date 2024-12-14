8 Fast Food Chicken Tenders, Ranked From Worst To Best

Arby's was truly a wild card for me: I had previously tried the brand's spicy chicken sandwich for a taste testing before and enjoyed it enough to place it in second, so I had pretty decent hopes for the chicken tenders. And I must say, I feel very conflicted putting these perfectly wonderful tenders in such a low spot, but here's why.

In terms of texture, price, and quality, these are outstanding tenders. While it seems like some of the other menu items at Arby's are lacking in how much meat they provide, these were a great size for chicken tenders. They are the quintessential product when you think of a chicken tender, and you absolutely get a bargain at $6.35 for three tenders. I personally loved them. But the big kryptonite holding these guys back was the spice level. I ordered the plain tenders, so I can't even imagine what any version of spicy ones would be, because these were very spicy. They were absolutely coated in black pepper and seemingly a variety of other spices. In theory, that's not a negative thing at all, as I want my chicken tenders to have some flavor. But when they're considered plain, that flavor shouldn't leave some people frantically reaching for water. I could see some people not being able to handle these tenders at all, and others loving them.

Because of their lack of universal approval, they had to take sixth. But, as my fellow taste tester put it, I'd rather have a mouthful of pepper with Arby's chicken tenders than whatever Popeyes made.