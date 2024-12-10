Better Fried Pickles Start With Something In Your Liquor Cabinet
As a home cook, mastering the art of the crisp can feel like recreating a Van Gogh as an amateur painter. You know what the end result is supposed to be, but you lack the finesse to achieve it. However, to make a batch of fried pickles as crispy as a fresh pickle is crunchy, water and vodka will do the trick.
Many recipes for fried pickles call for liquids like milk, buttermilk, or just water, but a mixture of water and vodka will result in a perfectly crispy coating. The inclusion of vodka has a twofold effect: When any batter is fried in oil, the liquid evaporates, drying the batter and cooking the exterior. Alcohol expedites the vaporization process, so the alcohol in vodka, which hovers around 40% ABV, quickly dries out the batter, which improves the crispiness. The alcohol also minimizes gluten development — more gluten content would result in a doughy, dense texture, whereas less gluten yields a lighter, thinner batter.
Cold, carbonated beer is another alcoholic liquid option, as the carbonation puffs the batter to create a light and airy texture. Lighter beers are better for beer-battered fish, which is the same case for fried pickles. The hot oil cooks the alcohol out, so it won't give you any buzz, just like a boozy baked good won't get you drunk.
Other tips for the best fried pickles
It's best to fry pickles in ripping-hot oil. Before you submerge the pickles into the oil, let the oil reach 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike frying chicken, you don't have to worry about making sure the pickles are fully cooked, so a super hot oil will quickly fry the batter into a browned and crunchy texture.
Before you dip the pickles in the wet batter, first pat the slices dry and coat them in a light layer of cornstarch. The dry starch will help keep the batter attached to the pickle, preventing any air pockets between the pickle and the fried batter. These air pockets will make the final product less compact, producing a chewy texture.
There are two main shapes of fried pickles: spears and chips. Chips, which are formed by horizontal slices of pickles, are easier to make than spears, as they have less surface area and quicker cooking times.