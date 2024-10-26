Why Lighter Beers Reign Supreme For Battering Fish

Whether you're channeling Celtic culture with fish and chips or paying homage to Wisconsin custom with a Friday fish fry, achieving the perfect batter to encase a piece of fish is essential for an ideal texture. Many beer-battered fish recipes don't specify which beer to pour in, but choosing the right beer for your batter can affect both the taste and texture of the finished product.

The reason beer is added into a batter for fried fish is to add a light malty taste, which light lagers and pale ales will accomplish. Beers with strong, perhaps pungent, flavors, such as intense hops, bitterness, or sourness, will probably introduce unwelcome notes that will not complement the delicate fish. A light lager and a pale ale, on the other hand, have a more subtle and palatable flavor profile compared to their counterparts, meaning they won't overwhelm the dish's taste with the powerful flavors from other beers.

It's also best to pour in cold, carbonated beer. A chilled beer with carbonation adds the signature puff to the batter, ensuring a light and crispy texture that contrasts with the flaky and smooth fish. Many home cooks may reach for the old, back-of-the-fridge can for a beer-battered fish, but a fresh beer avoids a stale taste and guarantees ample carbonation.