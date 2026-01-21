The Sweet Aldi Item I Can't Wait To See Return

Although you'll never catch me "caw-cawing" in the Aldi Aisle of Shame (or anywhere, for that matter), I am a long-time fan of this German grocer that's basically a less bougie Trader Joe's. (It's no coincidence, since the two chains share a common origin.) Most of what I buy there is staple stuff (here's a list of my picks for first-time buyers), but there are a few seasonal or specialty items I get really excited about. Topping the list is the Specially Selected Marzipan Mousse Cake, which is yellow cake layered with almond-flavored mousse with chocolate bits and almonds all covered in a thin sheet of marzipan.

This cake is part of the German Luxury Cake lineup, along with the Cherry Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate Mousse cakes, which I didn't buy, although they also looked pretty tasty. Anything with marzipan is an automatic "yes" from me, though, and even though I paid full price for the cake — about $9 or so — I regret not buying two or three. The one cake I did pick up, I saved for my son's birthday in July, and it was a huge hit.

The Specially Selected German Luxury Cakes seem to be available as part of Aldi's German week promotion, which tracks with my buying the cake sometime last May, but sadly, I did not see them return during German Week in September. I am eagerly anticipating the return of the Marzipan Mousse Cake this spring, though, and this time I will definitely stock up. (My birthday's in May, so I hope to have one of these cakes for my celebration, too.)