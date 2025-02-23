Forget Costco, You Can Get Hot Dogs At Another Store For Less
When it comes to affordable, tasty meals, it's hard to beat Costco's legendary $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, which, astonishingly, has been priced at $1.50 since 1985. But, believe it or not, it's not the cheapest lunch around. Enter another big box store (albeit, a furniture store) from Sweden: IKEA. Fans of the brand know that it's easy to spend hours in any given store, browsing the well-styled room setups, selecting anything you'd need for a cozy home, from plants to rugs, and grabbing a bite to eat before you leave. Offering food is a deliberate move on IKEA's part to get you to spend more money. While IKEA locations have sit-down restaurants, which hawk plates of gravlax and Swedish meatballs with lingonberry sauce, they also have casual, walk-up bistros where you can score a hot dog for $0.75. True, a drink isn't included the way it is at Costco, but if you join the IKEA Family program, you'll only pay $0.50 for a hot dog.
Joining the IKEA Family program basically means you sign up to receive the company's emails. It comes with such perks as special, member-only offers, free coffee and tea when you visit IKEA stores, delivery specials, and those mega-cheap hot dogs. One IKEA customer went viral on TikTok when she posted a sign at the store she was visiting that said you could buy 78 hot dogs for $39, or $0.50 a pop. It was later discovered that the sign showcased the record number of dogs that had been ordered at IKEA at one time.
78 hot dogs for $39 isn't exactly marketed on the company's menus
While an advertisement shown on the aforementioned TikTok video is certainly good marketing for IKEA, remember, the sign was simply showcasing what had been done — and, indeed, that IKEA Family program members can get their dogs for $0.50 each. But before you run to your nearest IKEA store expecting to grab enough hot dogs for your next Super Bowl or birthday party, you might want to call ahead to see if that location can even accommodate a large order.
While the restaurants at IKEA serve up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert and offer you a place to sit down before you head home and put together all of the furniture you bought that day, the bistros offer quick, casual snacks. They are usually located on the bottom floor of IKEA stores, close to the checkout area. Along with the affordable hot dogs, you can grab slices of pizza, hot pretzels, soft serve ice cream, and cinnamon rolls, whose aroma lures you in, whether you have an appetite or not.
It's worth mentioning that the dogs you'll find at IKEA aren't as large as the ones that Costco sells, and they are certainly not anything like the Swedish hot dog called a tunnbrödsrulle, which comes complete with mashed potatoes, shrimp salad, and two kinds of onions.