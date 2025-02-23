Forget Costco, You Can Get Hot Dogs At Another Store For Less

When it comes to affordable, tasty meals, it's hard to beat Costco's legendary $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, which, astonishingly, has been priced at $1.50 since 1985. But, believe it or not, it's not the cheapest lunch around. Enter another big box store (albeit, a furniture store) from Sweden: IKEA. Fans of the brand know that it's easy to spend hours in any given store, browsing the well-styled room setups, selecting anything you'd need for a cozy home, from plants to rugs, and grabbing a bite to eat before you leave. Offering food is a deliberate move on IKEA's part to get you to spend more money. While IKEA locations have sit-down restaurants, which hawk plates of gravlax and Swedish meatballs with lingonberry sauce, they also have casual, walk-up bistros where you can score a hot dog for $0.75. True, a drink isn't included the way it is at Costco, but if you join the IKEA Family program, you'll only pay $0.50 for a hot dog.

Joining the IKEA Family program basically means you sign up to receive the company's emails. It comes with such perks as special, member-only offers, free coffee and tea when you visit IKEA stores, delivery specials, and those mega-cheap hot dogs. One IKEA customer went viral on TikTok when she posted a sign at the store she was visiting that said you could buy 78 hot dogs for $39, or $0.50 a pop. It was later discovered that the sign showcased the record number of dogs that had been ordered at IKEA at one time.